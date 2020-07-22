The danger of loose ends

As with the broader homelessness crisis, one of the biggest barriers to ensuring young people coming out of treatment don’t wind up homeless is a shortage of affordable and appropriate housing.

Too often, youth and their advocates say, young people return to environments that make staying sober and healthy nearly impossible.

“Nine times out of 10, you are going back to the spot where you were before treatment, and most likely that’s where you were using,” said M., who uses the pronoun they and asked that we use their first initial because of the stigma of homelessness and addiction.

The 20-year-old Texas native recalls leaving a second stint at inpatient treatment for methamphetamine addiction and returning to a young adult shelter in Seattle. The alley outside the shelter is a well-known hot spot for drug use.

“When I first got out of treatment and went back, my first thought was, ‘I can do this,’” M. said. “And I went down the alley with my head held high. But you go back to the alley, you’re using. It’s either going to come to you, or you’re going to it.”

Young adults 18 to 24 years old make up about 85% of all youth who experience homelessness after inpatient mental health or drug treatment, state data show. That age group, in particular, lacks emergency housing where they don’t get kicked out at 7:30 a.m., says Johnny Ohta , a chemical dependency counselor for homeless youth with Ryther , a mental health agency in Seattle. They need a safe place to spend the day, he said, with compassionate case managers available to focus on their needs. The state’s few under-18 shelters already use such a model, as do some for older, chronically homeless adults.

“A bunch of people would leave and go wander around and shoot drugs,” Ohta said. “But some would stay inside, because they don't really want to go be homeless and hang out at the library.

“And this is the deal: You have to build something, it has to be bricks and mortar,” he said. But that costs “lots and lots of money.”

Being at loose ends all day “is one of the things that really made my addiction go as bad as it did,” said M. of their meth habit. “I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want to be out here anymore, but there’s nowhere to go inside.’ So I want to feel different — let’s do some drugs. It goes from, ‘Hey, I’m just trying to get through the day,’ to ‘Damn it, I can’t stop.’”

A lack of low-cost, “clean and sober” housing, where young people are not permitted to use drugs or alcohol, is another huge void, Ohta said. (Private programs can cost up to $1,500 a month.) Shelters are typically low barriers, meaning residents are not required to stop using.

“If you go to treatment to be clean and sober, you kinda got to go to a place where people are clean and sober,” said Ohta, himself a former heroin user, now 20 years clean.

Young adults also need housing designed to meet their particular developmental needs, advocates say. They need opportunities to build connections with their peers and practice life skills in a safe environment, similar to what youth living in a college dorm experience.

Independent living programs attempt to provide such an environment, but there are only a handful around the state. And youth typically can’t apply for housing while they are still institutionalized, even if they know they’ll be homeless afterwards. That means they might have to remain homeless for months while waiting for a spot.

As a result, those over 18 often get pushed into adult systems. Adult shelters, in particular, can be chaotic and intimidating places, youth say.

After one of two dozen emergency psychiatric hospitalizations, M. was released to a large Seattle homeless shelter full of older adults. M. found the place so terrifying that they threatened to kill themselves just to go back to the hospital.

Longer-term options, like rapid rehousing, tend to be in dispersed apartments, said New Horizon’s Merrill. But those programs aren’t specifically designed for young adults, many of whom face additional barriers to stability, such as limited work experience, past evictions or criminal justice involvement. “And so they get plopped into ... an apartment, and they don’t have the supportive services to be well and to thrive,” she said.

Moving into an apartment can also mean leaving the friendships and sense of belonging that youth build during the months or years they often spend in and out of shelters before getting more permanent housing, Merrill said.

“A lot of times, it's just asking them to do another kind of breakup with a different family system,” she said, “and so they end up coming back” to the shelter.

For M., a young adult independent living program didn’t provide enough support, and they recently left after six months. They’re now sleeping in shelters again but have managed to stay off meth for about seven months. M. hopes to soon get their own subsidized apartment in permanent supportive housing , a federally funded program without time limits that also provides mental health and other services.

“Now that I’m not putting that [drugs] into my body, I’m actually able to see life around me,” M said. “I love it. I’m excited to see what my future holds.”

Life after treatment

Well before Patrick was set to leave the mental health facility, staffers spoke with him about where he would go afterward. He let them know that living with his mother wasn’t an option — she had made that clear. So they called local youth shelters and made sure a bed was set aside for him.

Finding family or other caring adults willing to house a young person after their release from inpatient care is often challenging, according to providers interviewed for a 2018 report by A Way Home Washington. Parents often feel “done” after years of coping with a child’s mental health issues or addiction, the report notes. The family itself might be homeless or otherwise unstable. Many young people also are in facilities far away from home, making it harder to connect them with people and services back in their own community.

Right now, youth counselors back in kids’ home communities typically don’t meet with youth before they are released from inpatient care, in part because insurers don’t pay for it. Having counselors build a connection with youth and work on post-release plans while kids are still in treatment could help avert homelessness when they leave, advocates say.

“The dream system is that someone goes and talks to the youth in the damn place,” said Ohta, the youth counselor. “Somebody giving them options, rather than saying, ‘Here’s your bus ticket, good luck.’”

In Spokane, agencies are collaborating to set up just that kind of system.

With a grant from A Way Home Washington’s Anchor Community Initiative , Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho recently hired three “in-reach” counselors whom schools and psychiatric and drug treatment facilities can call when a youth is at risk of homelessness or likely to return to an unstable environment. The region’s Medicaid plan also has asked to refer youth directly to the new in-reach team, according to VOA’s director of youth services, Bridget Cannon.

“I really am excited about this program,” said Sarah Spier, director of external relations at Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane, which provides mental health and substance abuse treatment for minors. “From the minute youth are identified as needing help outside of us, they have someone there to walk them through that journey.”

The new in-reach counselors, who got started just as the coronavirus pandemic hit, have received just a handful of referrals so far. VOA has had success with a similar model with juvenile detention facilities, Cannon said. That program, for example, has helped parents get stable housing so that kids have a safe place to go after detention.

VOA is also raising funds to build dorm-style supportive independent living for youth 16 to 20, which could accept youth directly from inpatient facilities as well as the broader community.

Such housing is desperately needed, advocates say. Safe housing for the under-18 set is “nonexistent,” Spier said. Daybreak now taps private funding to continue housing kids, sometimes for months, who no longer need inpatient substance abuse treatment but don’t have a safe place to go. That can leave other children waiting to get into treatment, she said.