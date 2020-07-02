Apocalypse: Now What? You pick, we answer

Coronavirus has changed our reality for the foreseeable future, prompting questions from you about how to navigate our strange new normal. In this weekly column, we hope to answer them with practical advice, ideas and solutions. Ask your question at the bottom of this story.

We've received and answered a lot of good questions from readers of this apocalyptic advice column since we launched it in April.

As we watched the local and global response to the coronavirus evolve, we also saw your curiosity shift. Early on, readers asked practical questions: how could they safely enjoy the outdoors or what should they do when encountering social-distance violators. Over time, the questions got more existential (when will things feel normal again?) and even more human (when can I hug my loved ones again?).

This week, we want your help in deciding which question Ted Alvarez answers next. Vote below by Tuesday, July 7, and we'll answer the winner in a future column.

