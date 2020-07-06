This court case could weaken WA’s Indian Child Welfare Act

ICWA was thereafter applied to the case, but the damage was done — the children were placed in foster care without the normal protections the law would have offered them. Now, the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska are challenging the decision in the Washington State Supreme Court. If the court’s decision is upheld, advocates say the case could significantly weaken the use of ICWA in Washington by raising the bar for what qualifies as a “reason to know” that a child is “Indian” in the eyes of the law.

Kathryn Fort, director of Michigan State’s Indian Law Clinic, who is arguing on behalf of the tribes in the case involving Greer and Graham, says that it shouldn’t be so difficult. The burden of checking in with a tribe is low, she says, but the outcome has immense implications for the family, children and tribe.

Beyond the legal issues, this case has been particularly perplexing for Fort. “To find no ‘reason to know’ there’s an Indian child involved when you’re literally looking at Indian people in the courtroom — it makes no sense,” she said.

Challenges to ICWA over the years

For decades prior to ICWA’s creation by Congress in 1978, as many as a third of all Native children in the U.S. were taken from their families and placed outside of their communities, even when fit and willing family members were available, according to testimony before Congress. These children were often forced to assimilate with white, Euro-American culture.

Under ICWA, qualifying Native children cannot be placed in foster care without looping in their tribe or tribes. The law also requires these children be placed with family members — a cousin, an uncle, a grandma — whenever possible, thereby keeping them connected to their culture.

Maintaining this cultural connection can have far-reaching repercussions, which is why this case is so important to the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, as well as other tribes across the continent.

“A tribe’s very existence is dependent on having future citizens,” says Madeline Soboleff-Levy, general counsel of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. “The tribes’ existence as a cultural entity and sovereign government depends on those citizens having connections with their community and having a sense of who they are.”

Tribes are supposed to be involved early on in cases involving Native children, allowing them to intervene or even take the cases to tribal court. Advocates say the law is as necessary as ever, citing reports that Native children are much more likely to be placed in foster care than their white counterparts.

But in recent years, opponents of ICWA have called the law “race-based” and unconstitutional. State and federal courts have denied these arguments. An appeals court decision upheld the federal law, ruling that a Native child’s relationship to their tribe is cultural but and, more importantly before the eyes of the court, political.

Brooke Pinkham, director of Seattle University’s Center for Indian Law and Policy, offers this explanation: “Tribes are governmental entities and sovereign nations and have the power to not only govern their own people, but to have the right to intervene.”

In response to competing interpretations of “reason to know,” the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs published ICWA guidance for courts in 2016. It suggested an “expansive” interpretation of the law, meaning that courts should err on the side of caution and, when in doubt, find that there is a “reason to know.”