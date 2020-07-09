Editor’s Notebook: Black cinematic brilliance online

This weekend also brings two entire film festivals online. The Seattle Black Film Festival (formerly Langston Hughes African American Film Festival; July 10-12, free, with donations encouraged) has a rich slate of offerings that celebrate and elevate “Black cinematic brilliance.” One of the many things I like about the lineup is the emphasis on short films.

Like the best short stories, short films can pack a punch — sometimes more than a feature length movie. Plus these showcases allow you to experience a huge range of voices and styles, and find new filmmakers you want to follow. The Seattle Black Film Festival offerings include more than 30 films, made in Nigeria, Brazil, the U.K. and right here in Seattle. Watch for work by local filmmakers D.J. Walker (Our Troll, about a curious visitor who comes to dinner); Nifemi Madarikan (Headless Into Night, a fantasy pitting mystics against a hyperconservative dad); Kamari Bright (RESPEK, an animated video poem); Tifa Tomb and Nicole Pouchet (Retch, a horror film about every commuter’s nightmare: a mysterious illness ravaging passengers on a broken down Metro bus); and Jeremiah Williams (Black Champagne, a beautifully animated, Afrofuturist music video about the priest and priestess of an ancient civilization).

Also online: The Seattle Deaf Film Festival (July 10-12, $13-$15 individual tickets, $70-$95 weekend pass), which has grown into one of the world’s largest events of its kind. The 2020 lineup features 27 films capturing the deaf and hard-of-hearing experience, including a slapstick movie from France, a Korean documentary about being hearing with deaf parents and another wide array of shorts (all films captioned or subtitled in English). This year’s spotlight is on Black deaf artists, and features the movie Compensation (screening for free), about the struggles of a Black couple (one hearing, one deaf) as portrayed in a 1906 poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar. Black deaf actress Michelle Angela Banks has the starring role.

Sounds like a lot of great reasons to sit on the couch. Just remember, one benefit of watching movies from home (besides the absence of parking hassles and people stepping on your toes when they edge in 15 minutes late) is that you can choose to mix up your viewing location. Start in the kitchen and move to the bedroom. Or drag your computer to a balcony, porch or park and pop in the headphones. When it does return, the movie theater experience will likely feel pretty different — might as well get used to mixing up the routine. And don’t forget to BYO popcorn. (Pro tip: Old Bay seasoning takes the kernels up to red carpet level).