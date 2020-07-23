Editor’s Notebook: ‘Eagle’ gets a makeover at Olympic Sculpture Park

Speaking of flattened curves, if you’ve been near the Olympic Sculpture Park this week you might have noticed that the red “Eagle” sculpture, by Alexander Calder, is wearing a protective covering too. The 1971 steel sculpture was the first piece installed in the park, which Seattle Art Museum officially opened in 2007. Proudly perched in rain, sleet, sun and salty sea air, the “Eagle” has faded over the years from iconic “Calder red” to more of a deep salmon.

It has had a couple touch-ups before, but the time has come for a full makeover. I spoke briefly about the restoration with SAM chief conservator Nick Dorman, who had just completed a quiet walkthrough of the Seattle Asian Art Museum (which had its grand reopening in February, only to close in March) to check on the state of the art.

I mentioned that Woodland Park Zoo caretakers had reported that during Phase 1 of the stay-at-home order, many of the animals seemed to miss the human interactions they had grown accustomed to when visitors were plentiful. I asked Dorman if perhaps museum artworks experienced the same thing (a weird thing to ask a conservator but, hey, these are weird times). “Oh yes,” he said, playing along. “They seemed a bit listless and sad, but they are safe.”

Regarding the Eagle’s condition, Dorman explained that the sculpture park is a somewhat “hostile environment” for a steel sculpture, and the original paint “wasn’t the most durable.” So underneath that large white wrap, workers are carefully stripping the paint, checking for fissures, applying a primer with anticorrosive elements, and repainting it anew. (The company that made “Calder red” is no longer in business, but a very close match has been secured.) The big reveal should happen around Labor Day.

Thankfully the Olympic Sculpture Park is not a hostile environment for humans and, with its wide-open spaces, it’s still open during the coronavirus closures. “It’s so great we didn’t have to close the park,” Dorman noted. “So much art has been generated during the lockdown and the protests — there’s a lot of art to see in the city right now — but it’s also nice to have a park dedicated to art.”