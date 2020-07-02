Editor’s Notebook: ‘It ain’t just a river in Egypt’

Nobody ever said fireworks were meditative. Especially not this year, when neighborhood fireworks started toward the end of June, freaking out pets and humans alike. Why so early? Is it because we’ve been cooped up for so long? Is it the glut of fireworks due to all the canceled celebrations? Whatever the reason, some people may have already had enough of fireworks by the time July 4th arrives.

But if you’re seeking bright sparks and swelling emotions of another sort, you can find them in Seattle Symphony Orchestra’s free streaming concert this weekend, which includes the U.S. premiere of contemporary British composer Hannah Kendall’s The Spark Catchers (July 2 at 7:30 p.m., July 4 at 8 p.m., July 5 at 2 p.m. on Seattle Symphony’s YouTube and Facebook pages).

Kendall based the piece on a poem by Lemn Sissay, about the women and teenage girls who worked at the Bryant & May match factory in 19th century London (the site of a famous “matchgirl strike” against poor conditions in 1888). Some of the girls’ work involved watching for sparks, to ensure that the factory didn’t go up in flames.

Widely hailed at its debut, The Spark Catchers includes movements “Sparks and Strikes,” “Molten Madness,” “Beneath the Stars” and “The Matchgirls’ March,” which range from urgent to brooding, quiet to emphatic. The piece is conducted by another young up-and-comer on the classical music scene: Jonathon Heyward, originally from South Carolina.

In this stellar concert, Heyward also conducts The Planets, the renowned piece by a British composer from another age, Gustav Holst. Written between 1914 and 1916, The Planets features a movement for each orb in the solar system (except Pluto, which had not yet been discovered, and has now been rejected from the planetary canon anyway). But Holst intended the piece to be more astrological than astronomical.

A bit of a zodiac zealot, who purportedly cast horoscopes for friends, Holst based the music for each planet on the traits of astrological signs and symbols. So “Mars,” which is included in the excerpt streamed by SSO, sounds very much indeed like “The Bringer of War.” (Soundtrack composer John Williams thought so, too — it inspired “The Imperial March” in Star Wars.) “Jupiter,” also included in the stream, tends more toward soaring and bouncing, appropriate for “The Bringer of Jollity.”

A dose of jollity sounds pretty good right now. (Speaking of which, the Seattle Aquarium has reopened, with limited capacity and social distancing, and spending a little time with frolicking sea otters might be all the fireworks you need.) Yes, we still have a lot of work to do, holding the pandemic at bay, attending to a social movement of immense import, but moments of joy and art help carry us forward toward that happier and more enlightened humanity.