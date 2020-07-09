‘Temporary’ ordinance: 12 years and counting

In case you missed it, the big news here is that the Seattle City Council is at the beginning stage of possibly creating a new tree ordinance. Those words don’t sound like barn burners to most of us. But it’s a big deal to Zemke and other activists who hope the new ordinance will protect trees in ways the old one doesn’t: requiring permits to cut down trees, creating a definition that would grant “exceptional” status to more trees and having arborists verify that “hazard” trees really are unsafe and need to be cut down. Advocates want the ordinance to create an entity in charge of protecting trees — a task that’s currently split among nine city departments.

The movement to protect more trees appears to be gaining momentum, with those green “Save Our Trees/Pass the Tree Ordinance Now” signs popping up in yards and along roadways all over town — including a few just down the street from the Filthy LLC house.

During the economic boom times that followed the Great Recession, many cities updated their codes to give trees a fighting chance against development. In 2017, Mercer Island shrank the percentage of a residential lot that can be built on and made it nearly impossible to cut down big trees.

Portland’s 2015 tree law requires that developers leave one-third of healthy trees on private lots, and the city is considering an amendment that would extend tree protection to commercial and industrial land.

Seattle hasn’t updated its ordinance since 2008. That legislation was supposed to be temporary until a stronger measure could be passed in the next year or so.

In the intervening 12 years, there have been other efforts to create a new tree ordinance, but they all died on the vine. Ironically, it was the pro-density Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) plan that reinvigorated the current push for tree protections. During wrangling over MHA, the city said publicly that the current tree ordinance was working. Behind the scenes, Nathan Torgelson, director of the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, asked for an internal study, which came to a different conclusion.

“The research revealed that current regulations and enforcement practices were not supporting tree protection,” a city memo said. “Exceptional trees and groves have been removed, with most removals occurring in Environmentally Critical Areas, particularly landslide-prone areas. New development has contributed to the loss of trees.”

The research was not publicly released when it was completed in March 2017. But Zemke in June 2017 noticed a footnote in a city document on the MHA ordinance that mentioned it. “When I started inquiring as to where I could find a copy of the report, what I was told by a city staffer was that someone made a mistake — that it wasn't meant to be made public,” Zemke said.

He filed a public records request in September and got the report in October. Consider that it took a request under the Washington Public Records Act for this member of the city’s advisory Urban Forestry Commission to see the city’s work, even though the city staffer assigned to help the forestry commission, Sandra Pinto del Bader, was one of the authors of the report.

Since Zemke shared the results with the city’s Urban Forestry Commission, which advises the city council about preserving the urban tree canopy, the city Construction and Inspections Department has posted the research on its website. Activists have been pointing to what they call the “smoking gun” of that report to get the city cCouncil back on the tree protection beat. And that’s where things stood when the coronavirus lockdowns started: another stab at improved tree protection in 2020. But this time, tree advocates say, the result could be different because there are some fresh faces on the council who gave the impression of being pro-tree during their campaigns.

Alex Pedersen may prove to be the most tree-centric council member. His campaign platform called for “preventing the removal of most trees prior to and during construction projects” on the grounds that “existing large trees have the most positive impact in absorbing harmful carbon emissions.”

Pedersen and fellow new Councilmember Dan Strauss have said they’re committed to creating stronger tree protection legislation in 2020. They are both on the Land Use & Neighborhoods Committee that the ordinance needs to clear in order to move on to the full council. Strauss is the committee’s chairman — the one who gently remonstrated Suzanne Grant for her council-meeting crooning. (Force of habit: She was a member of the pioneering Seattle punk band The Enemy four decades ago.)

What might the revamped ordinance look like?

Rules the council and the Department of Construction and Inspections will be considering include requiring a permit to remove trees 6 inches in diameter or larger and requiring that trees that are cut down are replaced. If the tree can’t be replaced on site, the homeowner or developer could pay a “fee in lieu” that the city would use to plant trees elsewhere. This is controversial. Portland made that part of its ordinance. But in a briefing to Seattle council members, Portland’s urban forestry manager, Casey Jogerst, warned against the fee because it gives developers a way to “buy” their way out when they scrape a site clean of trees.

Zemke favors the fee because the city will get something for lost trees, and the money could be used to plant more trees in places that need them, like South Seattle . According to the city , neighborhoods with the most residents of color and the lowest incomes have the least amount of tree cover.

That’s the social justice piece that could give tree protection more diverse support in 2020. This summer South Seattle will be baking in stark sunlight with only about 11% tree canopy in neighborhoods like South Park. With roughly 35% canopy cover, leafy north end neighborhoods will have it made in the shade. And we aren’t just talking about heat, but also health. Asthma in the Duwamish Valley, including childhood asthma, is much worse than the city’s overall asthma rate in part because residents in South Seattle, many of them poor, are exposed to diesel fuel pollution. In addition, there aren’t many trees to intercept that soot, suck up carbon dioxide and push out oxygen.

Size matters

Which leads us to the other driver that could lead to stronger tree protections: the growing body of evidence that trees are ground soldiers in the battle against climate change. University of Washington social scientist Kathleen Wolf focuses her research on how nature in cities improves human health. She believes Seattle’s mature trees are irreplaceable.

“The takeaway is that big trees provide exponentially more benefit than tiny trees,” Wolf said. “People are planting species that are frilly, fussy trees that will never provide the level of environmental service of the big trees.”

That environmental service is quantifiable. Let’s circle back to the doomed tulip tree that inspired the "Tree Murder Song." Plugging information on the 44-inch-diameter tulip tree into the National Tree Benefit Calculator, which uses data from the U.S. Forest Service, we find that the single large tulip tree provided $143 a year in benefits, including intercepting rain that would otherwise become polluted stormwater runoff , improving air quality and cooling air temperatures.

Seattle already has protections for so-called “exceptional” trees. In the past, that has been defined as trees with a 30-inch diameter at breast height. A change under consideration would protect more of Seattle’s senior trees by shrinking the definition of exceptional to 24 inches. But advocates said that won’t make a difference until the “hazard tree” loophole is addressed.

According to the city memo, property owners “appeared to be using the broad definition of hazard trees to circumvent regulations, allowing them to remove trees and avoid replacement requirements.”

The city council will be looking into ways to plug that loophole, including bigger fines, better enforcement and licensing private arborists who will uphold Seattle’s tree regulations.

No clear-cut compromise

But here’s the rub. When the city council considers all of these measures and weighs them against Seattle’s rocketing growth — the need for housing, the desire of developers to capture a piece of that pie and the aspiration of city leaders to transform the Emerald City into less of a leafy backwater and more of a world-class urban player — trees can look like a luxury. Or even a chess piece that can be used by NIMBY s. If tree regulations are strengthened, could residents use trees to defeat an aPodment house they just don’t want in their backyard?

In the council committee meeting in February, Councilmember Andrew Lewis put it this way: “I want to make sure we are designing an ordinance around protecting essential trees rather than simply preventing unwanted development.”

In the tree advocate camp, there’s concern that real protection won’t happen as long as the Department of Construction and Inspections is the lead department for the ordinance. “DCI has an inherent conflict of interest,” said Zemke. “Their main job is to help builders build. Trees need their own advocate.”

The department's Bryan Stevens responded: “We don’t see this as a conflict of interest. SDCI's mission is to manage growth and promote a safe and livable Seattle through compliance with development regulations and design guidelines.”

As chairman of the Land Use & Neighborhoods Committee, Strauss hopes to broker some kind of peace that will allow the council to push a new tree ordinance across the finish line.

“I’ve noticed there is tension between activists and departments,” Strauss said. “Having an adversarial relationship does not help with this.” What would help, Strauss said, is for everyone to approach tree protection in a spirit of partnership and with cooler heads.

Looking at the lot where the tulip tree was, now covered in concrete townhouse foundations from street to alley, songstress Grant has no intention of dialing it down.

“When I knew we had lost the fight to save this one exceptional tree, it made me more determined,” she said. “Trees are the answer!”

Sounds like there might be the seed of a new song in there somewhere, taking root.