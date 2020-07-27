Dina Solman, who lives an hour south of Seattle in Graham in Pierce County, is awaiting one of those Child Study and Treatment Center beds in Lakewood for her adopted 11-year-old daughter, Jasmine, who will be admitted in September.

Solman legally adopted Jasmine and her sister, technically her grandchildren, after her daughter died in 2011. Jasmine has been diagnosed with ADHD, autism, oppositional defiant disorder, disruptive mood disorder and reactive attachment disorder, among others.

She’s also been in the Seattle Children’s unit three times since May. Because Jasmine is under 12, that is Solman’s only inpatient option for now.

Solman applied for a CLIP bed in December of last year, but was denied until she worked with the Healthcare Authority’s WISe program (Wraparound with Intensive Services) for several more months. In March, she applied again. Now, Jasmine has a bed secured in Lakewood in September. Until then, Solman is scrambling to find a place for Jasmine, who is violent toward Solman, her sister and herself.

“There's nothing. Places are booked. They have too many kids already, or they're not placing kids,” Solman said, adding that she thought there was a possibility of a bed at Twin Rivers in Yakima but because of COVID-19 they’re not taking children. “I feel like I go down this road, and somebody gives me a gleam of hope, and I follow that gleam of hope. … Then when I get there, there's a brick wall.”

Solman said they’ve tried outpatient services but Jasmine desperately needs that inpatient help. Jasmine has run away, started fires, kicked holes in the wall, choked her sister as well as Solman and has been suicidal and homicidal.

“I have to walk on eggshells, because I don't know how she's going to react,” Solman said. “When I say something, when I do anything that makes her mad, you don't know [what she’ll do].”

Now, she just calls the police. And waits.

Richelle Madigan, a mother of seven in Moses Lake, has used Spokane’s Sacred Heart Hospital pediatric emergency room since June 12, when her son, Christian, was discharged from an inpatient facility in Spokane. Christian also has violent behaviors and has put his family’s safety at risk many times. He is autistic, with disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder and other diagnoses.

Christian’s ER room had no windows, no way to exercise, no access to the outdoors because he would run away, said Madigan. He can have crayons, because they aren’t sharp, can watch TV and listen to music. While the Madigans feel safe with Christian there, Christian has been highly distressed in the hospital, Madigan said, and they were eager to get him into CLIP.

Christian finally entered the Lakewood facility last week. This will be his second time in the CLIP program. He was last discharged in 2018.

“I’m grateful. This is an unbelievable situation no family should have to endure, let alone multiple families,” Madigan said. “There needs to be some contingency planning for people who enter crisis situations, because I’ve been contacted by families who are going into other ERs and getting sent away because they’re full past capacity … and we’re talking about children who are beating up their parents at home or putting siblings at risk.”

Another mother, Penny Quist, currently has a son at the Child Study and Treatment Center. Quist, a long-time advocate for youth behavioral health and mother of a teenage son with intense behavioral health needs , has taken her son to Seattle Children’s twice. Quist lives in Ephrata, a small town in Grant County that’s almost a three-hour drive from Seattle, but it was her only option. Grant County’s services weren’t enough for her son, who had threatened to hurt himself and others. She has five other kids and sits on numerous boards of behavioral health and other youth programs. She’s busy. But she has no other options.

On her second visit to the Seattle hospital, she was told it would be three to six months before he would get his CLIP bed, which is a normal wait time. When she was told it was time for her son to be discharged, because 13 children were waiting for his bed, Quist disagreed, saying her son was still suicidal and she couldn’t risk taking him home.

Her only option after discharge was to walk right back into the ER and readmit him. That was her plan, but the night before his discharge, he punched another youth in the head and caused brain trauma.

“After he did that, he had a CLIP bed in six days. Why did it take my child almost killing another child and giving him a brain injury to get that clip bed?” Quist asked.

Quist is extremely grateful for the placement in Lakewood, which she said has been the best in-state option for her son.

The Child Study and Treatment Center, run by the Department of Social and Health Services, is the only one of the five CLIP facilities with high acuity beds — beds for youth who need higher levels of attention — which makes the beds highly sought after.

But the facility in Lakewood is by no means the end of the road for Quist, or Solman, or the Madigans.

While their children’s short term psychiatric needs will be met in CLIP, they will eventually be discharged. A lot of families want therapeutic treatment at a residential facility, which currently only exist out of state . Madigan said the reason Washington won’t bring these facilities in-state is mostly because the age of consent in Washington is 13, which means teens can sign themselves out of treatment. They also want more options like the unit at Seattle Children’s, better community wraparound services, more pediatric emergency rooms, easier systems to navigate and, most importantly, more CLIP beds.

“We aren't at the finish line yet. We still have to make it to a place where chronically violent disabled kids in Washington state can receive treatment in Washington state, while keeping our families in one piece,” Madigan said. “I will be doing everything in my power to advocate that we bring those necessary and very needed treatments to Washington state.”