Focus: The New Normal

Support for The New Normal is provided by

Comcast Logo

The New Normal: An Issaquah church adapts to the pandemic

Faith-based institutions like St. Joseph's have been finding creative new ways to worship together while staying safe and healthy.

by / July 13, 2020

Prayers streamed on Facebook. Curbside confessions. Parking lot masses. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Issaquah, as with many other religious organizations around the state, finding ways to worship during the pandemic has required creativity, out-of-the-box thinking and meticulous logistics.

"We have to write up plans for mitigation, exposure, controls, who will be safety captain," said Pastor Todd Strange, ticking off the measures the church must have in place for gatherings. "It's like the Army Corps of Engineers in here," he joked. But he said the efforts were all worth it to be able to safely "go back to some sense of normalcy."

After the Archdiocese of Seattle suspended all public masses on March 13, St. Joseph's began streaming masses and prayers throughout the day on Facebook Live. Initially the church, which serves an estimated 4,500 parishioners, was allowed to have only up to eight people gather indoors for mass. Then in late May, Gov. Jay Inslee released modified guidelines that allowed faith-based organizations to have outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people. Strange found himself preaching in the parking lot to parishioners seated in camp chairs, sometimes under looming threat of rain.

Now that King County is in Phase 2, they and other houses of worship can gather their flock indoors, up to the lesser of 200 people or 25% of capacity (for St. Joseph's, roughly 100 people). As long as distancing measures remain in place, said Strange, streaming will continue alongside the in-person gatherings.

"Some of us are not ready to come back," he acknowledged in a June 22 YouTube message to the parish. 

In addition to the number cap and a pared-down schedule of masses, attendees are required to register online, allowing for easier contact tracing if an infection occurs. The church has also been encouraged to keep masses shorter, and no congregational singing is allowed. That's because research has shown that the respiratory aerosols generated in group singing can result in airborne transmission of the coronavirus.

The stakes are high: Churches have been identified as a prominent source of new outbreaks, with the New York Times estimating over 650 cases tied to churches and religious events since the start of the pandemic. The conditions — being indoors in a crowded, poorly ventilated space, for long periods of time — are favorable for transmission. The same challenges St. Joseph's faces are playing out at temples, mosques and churches of all denominations across the state.

Despite the potential risks, longtime St. Joseph’s parishioners like Diane Southworth said that being together physically makes a big difference for her church community, which she called "a second home." She has been coming in person when possible, and otherwise attending mass online.

"Our family sets up a little altar at our dining room table and we participate as if we're there ... stand, sit, kneel," she said. She was grateful for the online services, saying that "in some sense, it's easier to be connected with all these different offerings than pre-COVID."

But, she added, "I miss the people, and being here as a larger group."

Strange agreed, saying there was something special about having the community gather together, "as opposed to just satellite people." It's not just the social experience parishioners crave; being together physically is particularly meaningful for believers, he said.

"The intimacy and the physical contact, that tactile nature, that's very essential and integral to our Catholic faith," he said, pointing to rituals such as baptism, communion and the anointing of the sick — all of which have had to be altered under the current circumstances. With the experience of online services, he finds, a lot of that is lost in translation.

While remote services have helped bridge the gap for some church members, the digital divide is evident with elderly parishioners such as Joe Donaghue, 90, who's been coming to St. Joseph's for nearly four decades. Rather than participating in online mass, he has been attending in-person when possible, carefully. 

"I am technically nonproficient," he explained. "I can't even find the ‘go’ button on some of your devices." He was happy to be at one of the first outdoor Sunday masses the church held in June.

Strange said that while he worries about the number of infections trending upwards, he hopes that with the proper measures, the church’s community can continue to gather in person. Though he is not opposed to streaming, he hopes people don't come to think of it as a replacement for gathering together.

"God can be experienced everywhere, including right [at home], even as we wear our bathrobes and slippers, sure," he said. But he feels there is something significant about having a communal experience in a sanctified space, "where we can gather as a body of believers, shoulder to shoulder, and come here to be with God."

 

The New Normal logo


A look at life during a pandemic. On the surface, our communities are slumbering, as the vast majority of Washington’s citizens are homebound. Empty businesses and roadways offer a daily reminder of the risks the coronavirus presents. How we work, live, play and interact have all shifted. From the front lines to those in isolation, COVID-19 has affected everyone and behind every door, stories unfold. See more stories here.

Support for The New Normal is provided by Comcast. All news stories on Crosscut are controlled by our editorial team. Visit our about us page to learn more about Crosscut's editorial independence policy. 

 

Transcript

00:01
Todd Strange: There's no one way that anybody's coping through this pandemic.

00:08
Todd Strange: And I suppose if you ask any given person, on some days, they're coping with it fine, and other days, they're kinda at their wits' end.

00:15
Todd Strange: I get that, and there's sometimes I feel that way, too.

00:20
Todd Strange: Moments like this kind of arouse deeper philosophical questions in the hearts and minds of people.

00:27
Todd Strange: What's happening, what does this all mean? What can I count on? What matters in life?

00:32
Todd Strange: These moments where we're left in uncertainty.

00:43
Todd Strange: Initially, when I learned that we can't have public masses, before it all came crashing down on me, I sorta thought, I'm not gonna have anything to do.

00:52
Todd Strange: But I quickly realized, no, there's a lot we can and need to do. We just gotta figure it out.

00:57
(Organ music)

00:59
Todd Strange: Good morning, and welcome here to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Issaquah.

01:02
Todd Strange: We are streaming our Sunday masses on YouTube now at 9 a.m., rather than old time, old channel.

01:10
(Singing)

01:19
Todd Strange: The church, I think, in every age has always tried to maintain two things in balance.

01:23
Todd Strange: One is that there are some things that are unchanging. But then there are things always moving in its culture,  in its time, adapting.

01:33
Jill Carr: It is 11:30, and so time to pray our rosary.

01:36
Donna Stevenson: And we are going to be praying our Divine Mercy chaplet.

01:40
Tom Walker: We're gonna say the Angelus prayer, and we'll start with the ringing of the bell.

01:45
(Church bell rings)

01:48
Joe Donaghue: My wife and I started coming here 37 years ago. She's been gone now 11 years. The idea of not having mass, that was very tough.

02:03
Todd Strange: For us as Catholics, we're part of something much bigger than just us who gather within these four walls.

02:08
Todd Strange: We're able to keep a certain unity, even if it is experienced on a virtual level.

02:15
[Woman over Zoom] I am in Brookings, Oregon.

02:19
Todd Strange: My family all lives in Indiana, so I'm the only one that's out here. And for pretty much all my adult life, I've been far away.

02:27
Todd Strange: Well, I didn't grow up with a whole lot of experience in the faith, never really in my childhood had any kinda regular practice with any particular place.

02:39
Todd Strange: We lived near a place that was a Catholic church.

02:42
Todd Strange: I went, and was like, I don't know everything that's going on here, but there's something very meaningful that's going on.

02:49
Todd Strange: My parents, who are in their early 80s, we're talking a lot more with them and about them to make sure they're OK.

02:57
Todd Strange: Are there any particular causes, people in your heart, or anything that you would like us to bear in mind as we offer this prayer?

03:05
Todd Strange: I'd like to pray for my Aunt Joanne, who's near death, hanging on.

03:12
Todd Strange: They had an aunt. She exhibited what seemed to be coronavirus symptoms.

03:17
Todd Strange: She's one of those people who really got pretty close to, seemed like she was maybe gonna die, and is doing stronger for now, and so, yeah, I'm grateful for that.

03:31
Todd Strange: If we didn't have the hope that we hold that's at the root of our faith, I think I'd be lost in some ways.

03:40
Todd Strange: ’Cause then when we die, it's really just an end. Whereas we tend to say, as our understanding, life is changed, not ended at death. It's a threshold, and it's cause for hope.

03:54
Todd Strange: That beautiful privileged place that you get to be as a priest, in moments that mark people's lives

04:01
Todd Strange: The joyous moments, hope-filled moments, but also difficult moments. Marriages, baptisms, funerals, births.

04:08
Todd Strange: There's times when you're called, and it's a name and a person that you have no experience of, yet you're being asked to sort of be inserted into the midst of a family gathered around a bed of their loved one who is dying.

04:21
Todd Strange: To be kind of the stranger in the mix of all that intimacy, what a beautiful gift it is.

04:27
Todd Strange: With the distancing guidelines and all the infection control measures, we've had very few baptisms.

04:34
Todd Strange: I think I've had one wedding. When we've had those, there's such a sense of relief that, thank you, God, for the gift of this moment, even if it means all the weirdness of a priest wearing a mask on his face.

04:47
Todd Strange: Gov. Inslee provided sort of new guidelines to lighten restrictions, and they involved being able to celebrate mass outside.

04:55
Todd Strange: Thank you for being here. This is unusual. It feels like we should be going on a hike after this.

05:02
(Congregation laughs)

05:03
Todd Strange: People sitting on asphalt and on folding chairs, it doesn't befit the dignity of the mass, but it's a worthy step towards what we once did and are working towards.

05:17
Todd Strange: I will bring communion to you, but if in the off chance that my skin touches yours, I will pause and just come to sanitize as I've been instructed, but also you need to come just to sterilize your hands.

05:33
Todd Strange: It's a network, it's a family.

05:35
Todd Strange: When you add to that that you've been isolated, anything you can get back to that feels normal is going to be meaningful.

05:43
Joe Donaghue: This is my real home. I don't know how to put it any other way.

05:51
Todd Strange: There's a part of me, for sure, that misses things as they were months ago. But I also realize we need to start embracing the new.

06:00
Todd Strange: Make sure you aren't so preoccupied by the letdowns or frustrations that you fail to see the blessings in it all.

About the Authors & Contributors