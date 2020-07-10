The political power of graffiti: Erased from CHOP, on display in Everett

“If it’s done right, I think it’s awesome, especially for people in the graffiti scene ... It’s made it so even graffiti artists can make money,” says Lont, who started writing graffiti when he was 13. “The cool thing about galleries leaning towards graffiti or street culture is that it’s more blunt ... and it’s putting that message into the gallery, in the faces of people who normally wouldn't see it. You can sneak your messages in.”

Lont points to some of the short, sharp political messages seen at CHOP as examples of graffiti’s “bluntness.” Scattered across the streets and buildings around Cal Anderson Park, tags included messages for the current moment, such as “BLM” (Black Lives Matter), “Defund SPD” and “Say our names” alongside lists including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Charleena Lyles. Also evident: perennial protest graffiti, such as “ACAB” (All Cops Are Bastards), “police the police” and the classic “Fuck the police.” The area also included mural-style graffiti, such as the large yellow, blue and pink, 1970s-style piece dedicated to George Floyd on Cal Anderson’s water fountain. Floating above the massive mural of his name were words said by his daughter: “Daddy Changed The World.”

“Relatively few people attend protests as compared to the number of people who later see images of them … circulated via social media,” says Phillips, the Pitzer College professor. “The images of graffiti from these protests are all over the place, and they're just as poignant as a crowded shot full of masses of people. They’re so good at crystallizing the impetus of the movement,” she says.

The political strife of the past month has given new life to graffiti as a tool and a voice — specifically to assert that Black lives matter. The act of “malicious mischief” challenges the institutions that deem Black lives dispensable and graffiti art erasable. As the city of Seattle scrambled to decide how to preserve the art at CHOP last week, it also erased graffiti coded with the demands of protesters.