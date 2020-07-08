Questions around what will and should happen to the CHOP and Black Lives Matter protest art come amid a worldwide reassessment of the curatorial and collecting power of museums, which have a long history of appropriating and stealing art from nonwhite artists.

Who decides what art is (and which BLM street paintings might get an artist detained)? What happens to art when you airlift it out of context? What should be preserved and, more importantly, by whom?

MOHAI’s Berg says the current conversation is about “moving away from that historic museum approach of ‘my museum needs to get the best stuff,’ ” and instead “thinking about what are the preservation goals of the whole community?” She says museums are looking at new models of collaboration with other institutions and organizations that maybe don’t fit the typical nonprofit model.

“Institutions are being asked to look at their policies and procedures,” says Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, president of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State. “There is controversy, discussion and honest concern around how institutions select and acquire art and artifacts.”

Johnson-Toliver is joining the discussion as part of an ad hoc group that convened in the wake of CHOP’s dismantling. Representatives from CHOP, the city of Seattle, MOHAI and the Black Heritage Society recently had a Zoom meeting in order to start discussing what will happen to the art currently in storage. Not much has been decided yet, all say they will defer to the artists to make the call on where the art will go.

“Initially, when I heard that everything [from CHOP] was coming down, I too reacted in a way like: ‘Please let us take two or three of those panels and hang on to them and preserve them for future generations to help tell this story,’ ” says Johnson-Toliver. “But I had to then sit back and listen to the artists and hear what they had to say about how public this art was meant to be. It’s visual, it's emotional… They’re giving voice to the protests. It was a message that was meant to be shared.”

Kyana Wheeler, an anti-racism consultant who teaches “Museums and the Movement for Racial Justice” at the University of Washington, was also part of that first discussion. To Wheeler, the conundrum around the CHOP art represents a microcosm of larger discussions on the future of museums. That’s why she’s thinking of assigning a case study in class next year on what to do with the art of CHOP as a way to ask questions about art and protest, power and ownership.

“That’s the bigger picture,” she says. “How are we valuing some things over people? How are we valuing some folks over others? None of these things are separate from each other. We should be asking as many hard questions as possible.”