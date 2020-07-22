For Seattle-based designer Juliet Sander, who launched a new collection just as Gov. Jay Inslee issued the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, making masks has been a saving grace. After crucial in-store events and associated sales for her brand Juliette Fabbri evaporated in a matter of days, it helped Sander keep busy and her friends and family stocked with masks. But after she started selling her masks (which are in the same utilitarian chic style as her dresses) on Instagram, “it turned out it was a way for me to raise money, to keep the business going,” Sander says.

“I didn't really want to give them away necessarily,” she says. “Because I felt like, ‘I have this business that's on the line.’”

In March, amid a global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical and other frontline workers, local crafters rose to the occasion by creating and donating thousands of fabric masks from their home studios. Professional designers, fashion shops and local brands pitched in as well, but many found themselves increasingly stuck between a rock and a hard place: Give away masks for free and help keep the community alive — or keep their business alive.

“Charging people for masks felt funky initially,” says Wazhma Samizay of beloved Capitol Hill boutique Retail Therapy, which is selling masks from half a dozen local designers, including Samizay’s own brand, Bobojan. “A big part of what I was having a hard time with: I want to make money, but I also don't want to [take] advantage of people.”

But, she adds, “there’s this expectation that artists should always do things for free. That conversation for me has never felt comfortable. People's time and effort and energy into developing something should also be compensated.”