Editor’s Notebook: Renaming parks along the Duwamish River

Speaking of places that were once deemed scorched and desolate but now exhibit signs of life: Mars!

Regular readers of this newsletter know I’ll take any opportunity to talk about astronomical phenomena, and I have several reasons to do so this week. Just a few hours ago, NASA’s Mars 2020 Mission launched the Perseverance Rover into space. Named by a teenager who won a NASA essay contest (and has a keen knack for timely branding), Perseverance will travel for about seven months before landing in the red planet’s Jezero Crater, where it will start sniffing around for signs of past life.

Back on Earth, local authors are sharing the results of more personal explorations with two new nonfiction books. Emily Levesque, a professor in the University of Washington’s astronomy department and expert on massive stars (!), is publishing her first popular science book: The Last Stargazers: An Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers (out Aug. 4). In it, she introduces us to the modern-day scientists keeping their eyes on the skies, and shares her own stories, “from the lonely quiet of midnight stargazing to tall tales of wild bears loose in the observatory.” The book is already getting great press, but of course she had me at “a love letter to astronomy.” Levesque will speak about the book virtually via Elliott Bay Book Company (Aug. 3, 5 p.m., free).