In a normal week, upwards of 1,500 people would step through the elegant terra-cotta entrance of the Oddfellows Building, and walk up the stairs toward Century Ballroom’s 4,500-square-foot dance floor. The main dance hall boasts two chandeliers and is surrounded by deep red curtains and a baroque-style balcony, where lion heads hold light bulbs in their mouths. But no matter how glamorous, a place where people taking lessons switch dance partners every three minutes, grab each other's hands, breathe in and out with the rhythm as they shimmy close together is clearly ripe for virus transmission. It happened in Detroit, where the coronavirus swept through the ballroom dance scene, and may have resulted in the death of an estimated 10 to 30 participants.

“At this point, there are very few circumstances that I think people would feel comfortable going out in that involves touching people they don’t know,” says Hallie Kuperman, Century Ballroom’s founder.

Before COVID-19, Kuperman led tutorials during public social dances. She would have her students surround her in a big circle to watch her perform the basic steps to salsa, swing or whatever that night’s dance lesson was. Afterward, people would go around the circle, practicing with different partners, pressing their hands and bodies together.

“I miss teaching,” says Kuperman. “I miss laughing. I miss being goofy and having people laugh and having people learn.”

Under Inslee’s current phased approach to reopening the state, dance venues wouldn’t be able to open until Phase 4. With the number of COVID-19 cases currently rising, it could take a long time to arrive there.

“Dancing is magical, it's physical, it's one of those things that you do that you can't do anything else while you're doing it,” Kuperman says. “You don't think about anything except for the person that you were dancing with, so it’s pretty special in that way.”