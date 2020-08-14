"OUR STREETS," it reads, in three-dimensional red letters. There’s just one caveat: you’ll need a phone to see it. The artwork is entirely digital. It’s part of a new, citywide augmented reality art show called Amp’Up Seattle. By downloading a free app with the same name, anyone can access eight virtual artworks that appear layered over the existing cityscape — like Pokémon Go for art.

But you won’t be catching Pikachus or other fantasy critters. Instead, you’ll be viewing a different perspective of Seattle, one inspired by the recent protests for racial justice.

“We decided to look at the art that BLM brought about,” says Gargi Kadoo, one of seven designers at the Seattle-based architecture and design firm GGLO who created the digital art show for this year’s Seattle Design Festival. “The city kind of went in and destroyed [or] brought down a lot of this art,” she says. “We're celebrating art that is gone.”

They’re not alone. Businesses, museums and news media are finding ways to physically or digitally preserve the street art that sprouted from the BLM movement as well. Kadoo and her collaborators take it one step further by creating their own works inspired by Seattle’s street art. Call it an homage, they say. A way to keep the message alive, the protest going.

In the Central District, app users will discover three-dimensional graffiti-style lettering that floats above the intersection of 23rd and Union and implores onlookers to say the names of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. When scanning the Seattle skyline at Kerry Park or the José Rizal bridge, a cloud of pixelated rain drops appears to hover over the skyline, as if the city is weeping. And at Westlake Park, the app frames a digital “Right to Remain Heard” poster by local artist Kreau within the plaza’s 24-foot proscenium arch.