That’s all the more reason to amplify a diversity of voices for Women’s Equality Day, which is Aug. 26. But I’ll be stretching my celebration of the occasion through this week and next (and likely all the way into November) by immersing myself in the work of radical women artists. Here, I’ll share a few recommendations so you can do the same.

Bellevue Arts Museum has opened its Forum (lobby) space to socially distanced visitors (Wed. - Sun., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.), and is featuring two women artists whose work takes a feminist stance. Elizabeth Jameson’s series The Ghost Queens includes three charcoal and pastel drawings of regal gowns and crowns — all colorful as stained glass but lacking faces entirely, the women’s true humanity erased and eclipsed.

New at BAM as of this weekend is an installation by Holly Ballard Martz that reflects women’s long struggle for reproductive rights. For Danger of Nostalgia in Wallpaper Form (in utero), Martz hand-bent dozens of wire hangers into uterus shapes, then repeated the form on a teal blue background to resemble prim wallpaper. (A similar version appeared at the last Seattle Art Fair.) Suddenly the taboo topic of abortion is writ large on the wall.