Editor’s Notebook: Galleries with thermometer guns

While returning indoors for art was a treat, I finished my weekend outdoors — because it’s August, and summer is why we live here, amiright? I spent an afternoon at Magnuson Park, which I hadn’t visited in a long time but which I love, both for the visible remnants of the U.S. naval base it once was and the lush lakeside wetland to which it is returning.

I sat for a while in the ample shade of a jet-black submarine fin, one of 22 installed at the park in 1998 by artist and former University of Washington sculpture professor John T. Young. “The Fin Project: From Swords into Ploughshares” puts the biblical message into action by turning the objects of war (steel diving-plane fins from decommissioned 1960s U.S. Navy attack submarines) into a peaceful public benefit — in this case a place to gather amid art.

The setting is made even more inviting by the fact that the installation resembles a superpod of orcas swimming through the grass. Also taking advantage of the fins were a group of Lycra-clad bicyclists stopping for lunch, a family celebrating a birthday with a picnic and pink balloons and a duo still wet from swimming, crashed out for a nap.

Along the theme of swords-to-ploughshares, this weekend brings an annual event hosted by Inscape Arts, the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services facility turned artist studio hive. The High Wall makes use of the building’s forbidding facade by projecting short art films on the outside. This year’s show (Aug. 13-16, viewable dusk to dawn) features immigration-themed work by dancer Alice Gosti, multimedia artist Nadia Ahmed and photography/video team Gazelle Samizay and Labkhand Olfatmanesh.

Some things feel inherently summery — taking a spontaneous snooze in a park, sitting outside and watching movies projected on a wall. This is your reminder to embrace the season before the wheel of time turns once again.