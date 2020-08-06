Editor’s Notebook: Seattle Art Fair, deconstructed

Next up, I traveled east along the canal, excitedly looking for “Crossing,” a new work by Seattle cut-paper master Katie Miller, located near the Fred Meyer in Frelard (at Northwest 45th Street and 11th Avenue Northwest). Perhaps I was a little too excited — I didn’t realize it wasn’t being installed until this coming weekend. But no matter! In searching for it I discovered a fantastic pocket park that I’d never seen. Where 11th Avenue dead-ends at the water, an industrial bench swing offers killer views of the ship canal activity, and artful touches (ceramic tiles, bead-shaped wooden sculptures) make it feel like a secret treasure. I’ll return to see Miller’s work, and take in the waterway again.

Thrilled by finding a new waterside nook in a city I’ve lived in for 27 years, I moved on to the next FLOW installation — and, once again, proved a bit too early to the party. The name alone had me intrigued: “TATTARRATTAT,” by local installation artist Minh Carrico, whose previous work has included coded messages for intergalactic space travelers. The palindromic piece (tentatively scheduled to begin installation Aug. 17 at Northwest 36th Street and Leary Way Northwest in Fremont), will spell out the onomatopoetic title using the International Code of Signals for water vessels.

In searching for it, I found another cool thing I’d never before encountered: a permanent art installation at the Fremont Siphon (aka odor control facility for waste water). Local artist Perri Lynch Howard created “Streamline” to illustrate the variable flow of wastewater, turning our seasonal usage patterns into a dreamy painting in blue, purple and indigo.