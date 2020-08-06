Seattle parks become stages for pop-up dance performances

Catching a glimpse of the group isn’t like sitting in a theater: rather than being boxed in by a stage, the dancers twirl, whirl, duck and jump in a forward-moving row (imagine a conga line with no touching, less cheer and more elegant lockstep). Wevers calls it a 1.1-mile-long dance procession. It’s a clever trick to ensure that the audience doesn’t congregate, but Wevers says it’s also a metaphorical representation of moving through the stages of grief, a call to dance around obstacles and press on, and an attempt to imagine a way forward.

“As artists, we have this urge to create,” he says. “Our mission is to create new contemporary dance works. How do we make that happen with what we have? You have to be creative and use the tools that you have right now.”

Wevers is not the only choreographer who, after the pandemic stopped live dance in its tracks, has regained momentum with a graceful pivot. Others, mostly with smaller dance companies, have found creative solutions for the industrywide coronavirus conundrum, including drive-in dance performances, socially distanced outdoor dance festivals and a growing body of dance films.

“The thing with artists is that when they can't continue practicing their art, they become miserable. The biggest draw for dancers is this ability to express yourself through movement,” says James Yoichi Moore of Seattle Dance Collective.

Moore founded SDC last year with fellow Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Noelani Pantastico. The intention was to expand upon their first successful season with another round of indoor, staged performances. When the coronavirus hit, they swiftly pivoted to film. Throughout July, SDC premiered five brand-new dance pieces “for the digital stage” — meaning dance films streaming on its website — under the banner Continuum: Bridging the Distance. The films, many featuring out-of-work dancers (including Pantastico, Moore and others from Pacific Northwest Ballet), will be released as one continuous film Thursday (Aug. 6).

“It was kind of a no-brainer for us to create this program and offer artists an opportunity to work,” Moore says.