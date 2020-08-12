“It’s something I will run away from as quick as I can, if I see one coming at me,” says photojournalist David Ryder about the tennis-ball-sized grenades deployed by police at recent protests. “They’re pretty scary. They're loud and it's not good for your hearing. And they can hurt people really bad.”

In his decade as a Seattle-based photographer, and particularly in the past months, Ryder has dodged his fair share of blast balls. Police officers have been bowling or lobbing these rubber ball blast grenades into the crowds of people protesting against police brutality and systemic racism, sparked by the killing of George Floyd. When one lands nearby, Ryder knows there’s not much time to think — let alone take a clear photo.

In a new, stark series, Ryder strips away the chaos and confusion of the protests, and examines these “crowd control” weapons out of context on a clean, white background. Using the techniques of still-life studio photography, Ryder focuses on the blast balls and various parts of foam projectiles deployed by the Seattle Police Department during recent protests on Capitol Hill.

“We hear and read about these objects, but I didn’t know what they really looked like,” Ryder says of the series, called Crowd Control. “It’s interesting to see these things up close.”

The use of so-called “less lethal weapons" has long been controversial, with one injured man suing the city in 2016 for its use of blast balls. Recently, the weapons came under scrutiny again, and the Seattle City Council banned their use. That ban was subsequently blocked — meaning police are not prohibited from using pepper spray, blast balls and similar weapons.