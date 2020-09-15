The fringed and stage-jewelry adorned masks are in particular demand. Within an hour of the show's opening, three visitors have snatched up Mary Anne Carter originals. (For those wary of masks fondled by other hands: MoM provides a sanitizing UV lightbox.)

Carter started sharing her eccentric mask designs in a series of Instagram selfies earlier this spring as an art project. The Cindy Sherman-like effort (wigs and all) was a way to keep making art during the isolated early days of spring lockdown. Her original outrageous masks were not really made to be worn. In some cases, that would be impossible — for instance, the mask Carter made out of her grandmother’s long white gloves, which she carefully stuffed and manicured with red nails. Another is made out of a clear, glittery vinyl casing filled with pastel pink and baby blue Wellbutrin pills.

But the masks she contributed to MoM, even though highly aesthetic, are, as Carter puts it, “COVID-compliant.” By which she means masks you can actually wear comfortably. “You want people who buy them to actually have a mask that they can use, and not necessarily an object that they can, I don't know, put on the wall or frame.”

Nonetheless, Carter has been hanging her own creations on sconces in her apartment and encourages everyone to display their masks as art, if they feel so inclined.

Whether you call the cloth creations at Mask Parade art or not, Carter says, “It’s a unique timestamp of what we're going through — because the subject matter is a very literal representation,” she says.

It’s also one of the first returns to the art world camaraderie since the pandemic took away art walks and other cultural events. “Being part of the art community was interacting in person and that's been removed,” Carter says. “But the idea of having a group show … even just the idea of having a lot of artists together kind of returns to that feeling of collaboration, connectivity. That is the thing I've missed most in quarantine.”