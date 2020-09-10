Editor’s Notebook: Seattle musician’s film ‘Thin Skin’ makes PNW debut

It’s no secret: Our city is a hotbed of bookworms. We have deeply committed library-card holders (I saw a long, socially distanced line of them waiting to get into the downtown location on a recent morning), a vibrant slate of author readings and an abundance of bookstores, which are surviving the pandemic (fingers crossed) thanks to a rush of online orders. Still, becoming an officially sanctioned “City of Literature” was no cakewalk.

Earning the coveted UNESCO status took Seattle four years and a series of fits and starts that included a viral literary scandal and a 71-day mayor. When the designation arrived in late 2017, Seattle became the second City of Literature in the U.S., after Iowa City, Iowa; the two remain the only American cities of the 39 global awardees.

Among its many plans for elucidating and encouraging our bookish nature, Seattle City of Literature (the nonprofit tasked with UNESCO programming) has set out to capture what it actually means to be a City of Literature — what the title inspires, and what it demands — in a book of essays by 10 local writers. Edited by Subduction author Kristen Millares Young, Seismic: Seattle, City of Literature will be released Sept. 15. Pick it up free at an independent bookstore and tune in for the virtual release party, hosted by Seattle Public Library (Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; free with registration).

Inside the lovely cover (designed by local cut-paper collage artist Mita Mahato) are essays by diverse regional voices. New York Times columnist Tim Egan writes about how nature defines Seattle and the stories we tell. Ken Workman, Chief Si’ahl’s great-great-great-great-grandson shares the storytelling legacy of the Duwamish people, and “the story of the whole planet.” And Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna outlines why Seattle has a ways to go to live up to the title City of Literature. These and the other thoughtful explorations create a chorus of many parts, sometimes harmonic, sometimes dissonant, all singing a song of Seattle.