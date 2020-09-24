Editor’s Notebook: Seattle Symphony makes its drive-in debut

Back in the beginning of the pandemic, Seattle dreampop band Lemolo shared its own cover of the all too timely “Mad World,” with an accompanying video set in a spooky playground. That video is among the huge array of enticing films on view as part of this year’s Local Sightings Film Festival at Northwest Film Forum (online through Sept. 27). There are so many excellent offerings — all created by Pacific Northwest filmmakers — and the sudden, emphatic arrival of our rainy season makes it the perfect time to hunker down and get your stream on.

Feature films include Borrufa, the story of a Guatemalan immigrant woman who discovers her husband has a second family; Małni: Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore, a lush, meditative wander through Northwest woods with dialogue spoken mostly in chinuk wawa (Chinook jargon); and The Invisible Father, a documentary by Seattle filmmaker Thérèse Casper, who tries to learn more about the parent she never knew, beat poet and underground filmmaker Piero Heliczer.

I’ve already watched several of the films, and two have stuck with me for their portrayal of artists whose creative lives are fully blended with their “regular” lives. In The Invisible Father, the poet Heliczer (who hung around in the 1960s with Andy Warhol and The Velvet Underground) seemed fully incapable of resisting his artistic impulses — even when they threatened his family life and personal health. By all accounts he was a tremendous artist, but his total commitment to craft made him dangerous to love.

In the short documentary Lady Krishna (featured in one of many intriguing short film packages), filmmaker Adrienne von Wolffersdorff presents the Seattle icon in all her power — punk rock singer, avant-garde fashion plate, abstract painter — and reveals how she too has no division between her day-to-day life and her art. Watching the two films in close succession, I noticed how different this choice looks when it’s a man vs. a woman making it. With Krishna, I also cherished the chance to experience her as a messenger from old Seattle — pre-coronavirus, pre-tech boom — exemplary of the time when creative folks could afford to be scrappy artists and indie musicians in this rainy Northwest borough.