Museums will be operating with one hand tied behind their backs like this for a while, says Seattle-based museum consultant Susie Wilkening. “But,” she specifies, “when it comes to children’s and science museums,” where the whole point is interacting with the exhibits, “I’d say both hands tied behind their backs.”

For some, the tradeoff is not worth it. Last week, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, which features interactive playscapes, announced it won’t reopen until next year. In Seattle, the Pacific Science Center also plans to keep its exhibits closed to the public for the time being. “The ‘no touching’ requirement makes it impossible to provide the hands-on interactive experiences that guests expect from us,” a PacSci spokesperson told Crosscut.

Even if they don’t incorporate hands-on experiences, many museums face a similar tricky choice. From touchless thermometers to new exhibit technology, it’s a serious financial lift with no assurance that the audience will come back.

“There’s a huge financial consideration for doing all that work to safely reopen,” says Wilkening. “For virtually all museums, [the cost] will be greater than the admissions they could hope to get at 25% capacity.”

“Hope” is key here. Many in the museum industry say they don’t expect visitor levels to reach even 25% of their regular capacity. Attendance at Seattle’s aquarium and zoo, each of which has been open for longer and has outdoor exhibits, has stayed well below that limit.

“Around the country, museums which have reopened are seeing only 5% to 25% of visitors returning,” The Tacoma Art Museum notes in a recent press release announcing it would stay closed for the foreseeable future, along with other Tacoma-area museums. While keeping its doors closed is a way to help curb the spread of the virus, the release goes on to say, “until many visitors feel safe returning to the Museum, it is also true that we are worried about the fiscal wisdom of reopening right now.”

Sadie Thayer, president of the Washington Association of Museums and director of the Kittitas County Historical Museum in Ellensburg, confirms the trend at her museum, which has been open (in Phase 3) since late June. “We’re not going to see a real rush to return to the museums,” she says. “In my own institution we're seeing people come in, but it's a trickle, not a flood.”

Much will depend on comfort levels, says Wilkening, the museum consultant. Her research suggests visitors have what she calls “individual hierarchies” about what spaces seem lower risk. “Botanical gardens feel very safe, while a small children’s museum probably doesn’t feel as safe, because it’s a lot of smaller spaces and lots of hands-on,” she says. “SAM would probably feel very safe, it’s got big rooms. Guided tours of a smaller historic site, not so much.”