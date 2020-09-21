The fridges also fill another role: bringing (surplus) carrots, zucchini and other produce grown on local farms or in private gardens to people who don’t regularly have this type of food, Price adds. Instead of fresh produce, lower-income households will often spend their limited funds on less expensive, nonperishable foods such as rice and canned goods. “Healthily grown food should be the default for everyone,” Price says. “Because it's not just [about] food security, it's nutrition security.”

Plus, Saibic says, unlike food banks, community fridges are available 24/7 and are largely anonymous. “If we can get fridges directly in communities where people don’t have to jump through any hoops of applying for things or having access to a computer, where they can just walk out on the street and grab the food that they need — it’s one less barrier.”

While the group doesn't know who has been making use of the fridges (part of the point is anonymity), Saibic says they regularly need restocking. “I have seen photos of the fridges before they stock it, and noticed that a couple of days after a major restock it's ... ready for another,” Saibic says.

With a small footprint, Seattle Community Fridge members know the project can’t entirely solve hunger or food insecurity. “It’s one piece of a whole system that’s needed,” volunteer Charlton says. But, she says, if a small collective can help, everyone can. The group is not a nonprofit or foundation, she points out. “We’re just regular folks that were like, this is something that we have the capacity to do, and there’s a need for it,” Charlton says. “So let’s just do it.”