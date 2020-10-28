The box is a miniature theater set for the play Changer and the Star People, which Renville created with Roger Fernandes in collaboration with Sound Theatre Company. Shepherding Indigenous stories — Coast Salish and Dakota origin tales, in particular — onto the stage and into a Eurocentric canon was to be the realization of a lifelong dream. The play, an Indigenous Futurist vision featuring an all-Indigenous cast, was poised to premiere March 28 at Seattle’s Taproot Theater, but the coronavirus curtailed the plans.

“I really had to grieve,” says Renville, who is Dakota and enrolled in the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, “and then decide: Where would this go next?”

The answer: It would transform into a radio play, premiering as a podcast this November.

Now, the coastal scene is evoked with the sounds of shrieking seagulls and crashing waves layered under the actors’ voices.

“It’s funny because as a director and playwright, I was taught that you want to show, not tell,” Renville says. “And literally, for a radio or podcast, it’s the opposite: We have to tell the entire story using only our ears.”