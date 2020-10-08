Editor’s Notebook: The pink elephant in the room

The business has been boarded up for a while, and this week developers filed a demolition permit for the property, causing a wave of preservation panic amid locals. Today, Elephant Car Wash announced it will donate the sign to the Museum of History and Industry, a kind of zoo for rare and endangered cultural objects from the Northwest.

The iconic sign graced the intersection for 64 years, and has been the frequent star of B-roll shots for movies, commercials and TV shows set in Seattle. It also embodies the city’s reputation as incubator of both arts and technology.

Opened in 1951 by a trio of local brothers, Elephant Car Wash was the first fully automated (“touchfree”) car wash, incorporating nifty spray nozzles, automatic brushes and a 50-horsepower blow dryer. The Denny Triangle location (opened in 1956) was the second of several Elephant Car Wash outlets, one with a front-row seat to enormous downtown development.

Local artist Beatrice Haverfield designed the sign (and many other notable neon signs in Seattle, including Ivar’s and Dick’s Drive-In). With its circus fez, raised eyebrow and showering trunk, the creature is far more inviting than, say, the freaky pink elephants on parade in Disney’s Dumbo. Haverfield famously added four baby elephants underfoot as a tribute to her own offspring, several of whom became artists as well.

In the wild, matriarchal elephants can employ their renowned memory banks to lead herds across vast distances, over the course of years, to return to fertile watering holes. They have a superpower for recalling the details of their geographic environment. MOHAI is less than 2 miles from the pink elephant’s post — a cinch for any elephant on the move. But with the landscape almost entirely obliterated by skyscrapers, could it find its way back home?