Editor’s Notebook: Spooky art and screaming into the void

I got a peek at the Goodwitch/Badwitch show and can attest: You are going to want to get in there. Co-curated by Lundgren and Bri Luna (the local enchantress also known as The Hoodwitch) it’s a captivating and diverse mix of work by 50 artists exploring “contemporary art, witchcraft and magic.” Some pieces are blatantly witchy: Lori Talcott’s “Indices and Incantations,” a gorgeous collection of steel, mirror and glass amulets; The Living Altar’s ropy red portal for a ritual “summoning of the ancestors.” Others wink at sorcery, such as clockmaker Nico Cox’s exquisite “automata,” a rabbit-snail hybrid brought to life with a watch-based mechanism.

At Goodwitch/Badwitch I was particularly entranced by Seattle artist Janet Galore’s video installation “Rock Garden,” another version of which I’d seen a couple years ago at the Borealis Festival of Light. Stepping into an alcove triggers a cluster of distinct human eyes, each projection-mapped onto an individual rock (thanks to digital magic by Jake Fennell). As the soundscape plays, the eyes blink randomly, then come together in a unified choreography, eyeballs sliding slowly, seeking. At the end of the loop, the eyelids softly close, resembling sealed lips.

A couple more Capitol Hill shows to shiver your timbers: At Roq La Rue Gallery, painter Lola Gil’s Window Journey (through Nov. 7) takes viewers on a surreal trip through disconcerting domestic scenes that emanate shared anxieties. And Ghost Gallery — always an intriguing cabinet of curiosities — is exhibiting work by longtime Seattle artist Bette Burgoyne (through Nov. 8), whose deeply textured “flora” drawings in colored pencil resemble alien life forms and throbbing brain scans.

Is this helping? Do you still feel like screaming? There’s an app for that. Type your deepest fears into Scream Into the Void and see if that brings release. Or visit a new show of work by the man who unknowingly launched what may be the most-used emoji of the moment: Edvard Munch. The National Nordic Museum is showing The Experimental Self (Oct. 29 – Jan. 31), featuring photographs by the Norwegian creator of the legendary painting, “The Scream.” (Fun art fact: the Norwegian title of the painting is “Skrik,” meaning shriek.) In his photographic work, Munch enjoyed exploring “mistakes,” such as blurriness, weird angles and odd distortion, which result in a distinctly eerie vibe.