Unfortunately, it was not yet understood that this influenza could be spread by people who were asymptomatic. In November 1918, the disease appeared in the vicinity of Nome after a steamship from Seattle brought passengers to the small, northern Alaskan city. It swept through Nome and nearby native communities. The passengers, all screened multiple times by doctors for symptoms, had isolated upon arrival. Still, the flu had slipped through.

Under the headline, “Flu Ravages Alaska,” a Seattle Times article in May 1920 began, “Reports of the ravages of an influenza epidemic in towns and native settlements of interior Alaska continue to reach Seattle by mail and wireless telegraph.” The report noted outbreaks in the vicinity of Fairbanks, and that the region’s educational authorities had requested that physicians in Canada’s Yukon “use every precaution to prevent the disease from spreading farther north.” An outbreak on the Bering Sea coast was attributed to the arrival of cannery vessels — and “likely moved into the interior.” Wireless communication helped spread the warning in and beyond Alaska.

A dramatic example of radio communication spurring life-saving action occurred in the South Pacific and involved the tale of two Samoas. New Zealand occupied Western Samoa (now known as Samoa), having taken it from the Germans in 1914. Four years later, a cargo and passenger ship, the SS Talune, docked and landed passengers suffering from Spanish flu. In short order, 90% of the local population was infected and more than 20% — 8,000 to 9,000 — died, a catastrophic mortality rate. The ship also caused serious outbreaks with devastating effects on other islands, including Fiji and Tonga.

Hearing about the arrival of the influenza in Western Samoa via shortwave radio, the governor of nearby American Samoa, U.S. Navy Cmdr. John Martin Poyer, locked the island down with a strict quarantine. No ships were allowed in. Restrictions were enforced with the strong support of native chiefs. As a result, American Samoa suffered no deaths from Spanish influenza. The decision to cut off all access was made after news via radio of its neighbor’s crisis. In contrast to today’s pandemic response, New Zealand’s failure to protect Western Samoa in 1918 was widely criticized, while the U.S. response on its island territory was praised for averting disaster. Poyer received the Navy Cross for his actions.

A number of Northwest vessels plying the South Seas were caught up in flu-related quarantines as the disease hit remote islands. Foreign crews, passengers and locals loading and unloading cargo all spread influenza. The Seattle Times reported in January 1919 that many ships from Seattle were being held in South Seas ports, like Fiji, where “deaths are occurring so rapidly … that [bodies] are being burned in open bonfires.” Many of these vessels were part of the Puget Sound codfish fleet that worked off Alaska but traded copra (dried coconut) in the off-season. Among these was the Wawona, a historic and venerable Northwest sailing vessel, parts of which are now a sculpture at the Seattle Museum of History and Industry. The Times worried about the pandemic’s disruption of the cod fishing season, a major commercial enterprise.

At the local level, more mundane technological solutions to the flu were discussed. Newspaper articles touted newfangled electric dishwashers as tools for fighting influenza. The U.S. Surgeon General reported that rates of flu transmission were reduced by as much as two-thirds by machine washing of dishes and utensils over handwashing. For the most part these machines were used by institutions, such as the military or modern hotels.

The home telephone was becoming much more prevalent at the time too, and people were urged to use it for shopping in these pre-Amazon times. For example, Meier & Frank, the Portland department store, took out an ad in the Oregon Daily Journal urging customers to “Stamp Out the Spanish Influenza” and “Use the Telephone!” instead of coming into the store. The retailer touted its telephone capacity: “We have a very efficient telephone switch board … and six of the most capable exchange operators. There are 34 trunk lines to serve you and 297 house phones.”