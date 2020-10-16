Zacarías credits that cultural exposure as the original influence on her art, which includes murals painted all over the U.S. and Mexico. She recalls her first creative piece of work: a hand-painted codice, or codex (a document that predates books). The Aztecs used these ancient scripts to explain the origin stories of gods, but the 11-year-old Zacarías painted her own symbolic myths.

“My mom and aunt are twins, so I created this story about an eclipse,” she recalls. Her codice explained how the sisters became doubled.

For the past two years, the 41-year-old artist has spent a lot of time in Seattle, working on a sculpture commissioned by the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The piece, which consists of five interlocking 50-by-6-foot-long pieces that resemble thick, crumpled blankets, required a team of 13 artists to build. Zacarías and her helpers achieved the look of her signature sculptures by shaping wire mesh into oblong clouds and covering them in plaster. The result looks like stretched dough, or rumpled sheets. Once dry, she paints squares of different sizes onto the curves and edges.

At Sea-Tac, Zacarías was inspired to paint the puffs with swaths of natural colors she saw around Puget Sound, in bodies of water and wilderness. The finished piece will hang from the ceiling to welcome travelers from other countries, but won’t be viewable until the new International Arrivals Facility is completed (current projections say summer 2021).

But Seattleites don’t have to wait quite so long to see her work. This weekend, Zacarías opens a new show at South Lake Union’s MadArt. The exhibit, Inside Out (Oct. 15 - Dec. 12), will be a goodbye to Seattle, after which she’ll return to splitting her time between Brooklyn and Mexico City.