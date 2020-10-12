Tayathy was in the audience with a Quileute friend, and felt like they were the only Indigenous people in the crowd at the Moore Theatre. “We leaned over to each other and were like, ‘Is that it?’ ” Tayathy, 26, recalls. “It just felt kind of gross.”

Today, Tayathy (who uses they/them pronouns) is on a mission to make land acknowledgments matter. The “Indigiqueer” drag queen — whose chosen name translates roughly to “I Am a Man” in Quileute — combines standard elements of drag (such as lip syncing to a pop song) with Native traditions (like drumming and regalia) as a way to raise awareness of Indigenous and queer issues. In one performance, they dance in ceremonial style to Destiny Child’s “Survivor.”

This year’s artist in residence at Town Hall Seattle, Tayathy is also a fiber artist who uses traditional Coast Salish designs when making regalia for their performances. The residency specifically called for an artist to create a visual representation of Town Hall’s land acknowledgement, which was written by last year’s residents, members of Urban Native Education Alliances’ Clear Sky Native Youth Council. It goes much further than the standard recitation, explaining Chief Seattle’s role in the Point Elliott Treaty, the extent of the Duwamish homeland and the relationship to the Snoqualmie, Suquamish, Tulalip and Muckleshoot tribes.

During the residency, Tayathy is creating a fabric art piece with a design featuring a traditional longhouse laid atop a Coast Salish weave pattern. Within the longhouse are four faces made with the ovals, crescents and trigons common to formline, their heads topped with hats. Tayathy hopes the finished piece will encourage more Native people to see themselves in spaces like Town Hall. The artwork is intended for the public, but when people will actually get to see it in person depends largely on pandemic measures.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.