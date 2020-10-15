There’s nothing like going to the movies — the hushed murmur in the lobby, the dimming of the lights, the savory smell of popcorn and the few hours of singularly focused attention. Though Gov. Jay Inslee recently eased pandemic restrictions on movie theaters, some of which can now open at 25% or 50% capacity, many are still a long way from anything resembling “normal” (not to mention that audiences may still feel squeamish about returning).

For the near future, cinephiles will need to shelve dreams of mingling in the lobby at a buzzy film festival. But watching a screening in comfy sweatpants has its own benefits. And this month brings a slew of streaming film festivals that feature notable documentaries, features and shorts made in or about the region. Whether the focus is Latinx, queer or youth-made movies, these fests offer indie viewing you won’t find on Netflix. As temperatures drop and fall settles in, consider hunkering down with this slate of local films.