The rain is hammering down when I arrive to observe the taping of Acting Stranger’s Scene 56 on the corner of 11th Avenue on Capitol Hill. It’s one of those days where the Seattle sky seems to want to prove it’s capable of more than a drizzle.

“I don’t know if this is what reporters use these days,” Schneider, the project's progenitor, says cheerfully. He hands me a clipboard holding a legal pad, which immediately gets bloated with raindrops. “I’ll just use my phone,” I tell him.

Schneider gives me a puzzled look.

“I’m the reporter,” I assure him; I’d texted the production assistant to say I was coming.

He nods. Yes. The reporter.

We go back and forth like this a few more times before On the Board’s production manager comes to the rescue, freeing us from the Kafkaesque skit we seem stuck in: I’m an actual reporter, not the volunteer who has signed up to play one today.

Soon enough, the real stranger-actor arrives, walks up to a lectern in front of a dormant hotdog stand and delivers his lines. Less than three minutes later, he is gone, on his way into the rainy day.

It’s this kind of social peculiarity that a “play” like Acting Stranger allows for. “It’s a collection of moments, these scenes that kind of have space for strangeness and strangers and improvisation,” says Seattle-based performer Fox Whitney, who wrote for and performed in this iteration of Acting Stranger along with writer/performer Minna Lee.

The show’s bare bones — a pared-down script, some rules and a small camera crew — are just containers, says Whitney. It’s the presence of strangers that truly gives it meaning, particularly now that we can’t really be together in the ways we could before. It reminds us of the things we took for granted: the brushing up against somebody, the handshakes, the proximity.

“A lot of the project moved me in that way, where really small moments became so charged, and highlighted how different things are now,” Whitney says.

Just last week, he was moved to tears by one of the project’s scripted scenes in which the handing over of a small bottle of hand sanitizer turns into a hand-holding session between two strangers. Whitney helped write it, but the moment still floored him.

“It was really emotional to watch that careful interaction between two people ... their willingness to take those precautions and engage in kind of an intimacy,” Whitney says. “It speaks to that loneliness, but it also speaks to the intense care people still have for people they don't know in the midst of all this.”

For Whitney, bringing such scenes to life is proof that there’s possibility in experimentation. “Even these darkest moments can encourage us to really press against our comfort zone and how we think things should go,” he says.