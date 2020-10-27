Three reasons you should watch ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’

Heidi Schreck, who started her theatrical career in Seattle in the 1990s with Printer’s Devil Theatre, began devising What the Constitution Means to Me a decade ago. But as the U.S. Senate fast-tracked the confirmation of controversial Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett — throwing into question the balance of power in the interpretation and application of the Constitution — it turned out to be the perfect moment for this theater piece to gain a national audience.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, the Tony Award-nominated play (recorded last year before a live Broadway audience) is an autobiographical homage to Schreck’s fascination with the Constitution as a wonky Wenatchee teenager, when she showed off her knowledge of the hallowed document in student debate competitions at American Legion posts.

As the one-act show evolves from debate to disquisition to memoir back to debate, it also raises profound questions about the promises and limitations of this blueprint of rights and privileges as defined by 55 men during a sweltering summer in Philadelphia, 233 years ago.

What’s at stake in the current moment? A woman’s right to contraception and abortion. Voting rights. The future of the Affordable Care Act. And, oh yeah, the safety, fairness and security of American elections. Such matters will be decided by the Supreme Court, some very soon, in relation to the U.S. Constitution. (The current election may also decide whether the Supreme Court will be expanded or altered to make it more equitable and less fiercely partisan.)

Whether you are a legal scholar (as is one of the show’s biggest fans, Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe), or have only a vague idea of what’s actually in the Constitution and its 27 amendments, here are three reasons the filmed version is a timely must-see.