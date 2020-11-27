Art Pulse: Checking in with Seattle artists on vital work in 2020

How can choreographers make a difference?

Choreographers right now are so important — what types of stories they're trying to tell and what dancers they're using to tell those stories — because that's a way that brings in audiences that may not be used to seeing their story or themselves on stage. Not just telling the straight white narrative, the straight white love story. If you keep doing it the same old Eurocentric, old-school type of way, ballet will die. It will actually slowly become less important if they don't start telling different stories.

Read the complete profile and interview.