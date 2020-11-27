Art Pulse: Checking in with Seattle artists on vital work in 2020

What’s it like to be Indigenous and a drag artist? How’s diversity within the scene?
I don't necessarily see myself as part of the Seattle drag scene. I am an Indigenous artist who happens to do drag. You’ll usually see me surrounded by Indigenous spoken word artists, comedians, musicians. It’s pretty infrequent that I’m actually performing with other drag queens. In some ways that kind of answers the question about diversity in the drag arts scene.
How do you think you are redefining what it means to be a classical musician?
I've always hated the notion that classical music has some sort of barrier to entry. The reason why I love playing pop covers and love sharing what I do with people online is because I want to reintroduce this friendliness and approachability to classical music. In some ways, classical music has always resided within the [concert] hall. Now, more and more people are using technology to bring that music to a greater audience.
You scouted 50 locations and used 24 for your film Skagit. What were you looking for?
It started with the Skagit Valley itself. I was familiar with it, but only in the sense of passing through it as a kid. I felt Skagit Valley was like a lot of Western Washington: very beautiful, but also a little depressing at times. Skagit Valley seems a little creepier and darker just by its soggy nature. And I didn't want these characters totally isolated in the middle of nowhere. I thought it was more interesting to have it be a place that’s close to the city, but also has that rural wilderness.
How can choreographers make a difference?
Choreographers right now are so important — what types of stories they're trying to tell and what dancers they're using to tell those stories — because that's a way that brings in audiences that may not be used to seeing their story or themselves on stage. Not just telling the straight white narrative, the straight white love story. If you keep doing it the same old Eurocentric, old-school type of way, ballet will die. It will actually slowly become less important if they don't start telling different stories.
In what ways are you breaking with tradition with your masks, and why?
One of the challenges for a lot of Indigenous artists is to not be stuck in the past all the time from the outside viewer. I’ve been told: “You should focus more on traditional work because I liked that.” I view that as people telling me I should know my place and my place isn’t here-and-now, it’s back then, like we’re expected to not change. I completely, entirely reject that idea. I’m trying to emphasize the fact that Native people are contemporary people.
