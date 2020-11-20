It was the music room, though, even with the joist, that cemented the Croc’s history. Musicians just loved playing in the room because of how it sounded, the intimacy of the size and the lack of pretension. “Always the best gig in Seattle,” local musician Jayson Jarmon recalled.

Marty Jourard of the Motels played the club several times, in various bands, and described it to me this week as “a real rock club.” When I asked him what that meant, he said it “was run by people who loved music,” had a great sound system (courtesy of longtime soundman Jim Anderson) and “was the kind of place you just keep going to.” Exactly.

In 2013, Rolling Stone ranked it as the seventh best club in the U.S., and it made The Guardian’s top 10 list, as well. It was the place to play in Seattle, both for local bands who felt like they’d made it when they sold out the 500-capacity room, and for national touring bands who felt the club represented everything about Seattle. “I think you could make a pretty good case that in the early 1990s, the Crocodile was the best music venue in America, maybe the world,” said Peter Blackstock, music critic at the Austin American-Statesman.

And though the club didn’t launch grunge, everyone in grunge played there at some point. Nirvana opened up for Mudhoney in 1992, at a gig with an admission of $3, because, well, because that seemed like a Seattle thing to do. Pearl Jam pulled the same feat, opening up for Cheap Trick in 1998. The club also hosted the Gits, Hole, 7 Year Bitch, Sunny Day Real Estate, Tad, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, Mad Season and countless other locals over the years.

It was also a place where touring bands played on their way up, as their first Seattle stop, including Green Day, Arctic Monkeys, Jeff Tweedy, the Strokes, Sam Phillips, Aimee Mann, T-Bone Burnett and Beck. Legends like R.E.M. and Yoko Ono played the club because of Buck’s connections. Patti Smith did a sold-out 2005 show so rooted in my memory and history that an entire chapter in my (unfinished) memoir is just about that show.

And at every one of those concerts there was the joist, standing forever solid, a reminder that even when you were at ground zero for the Seattle music scene, and maybe the world’s music scene at the time, you really were just in the banquet room of a dive-y former Greek restaurant.

As Seattle grew and changed, so did the Crocodile. What had once been a low-rent neighborhood became something entirely different, as tech hungry South Lake Union blossomed. Operating a music club has never been an easy task in Seattle, but between noise complaints from condo neighbors, parking hassles and rent increases, the Croc’s fate at the swing of a wrecking ball has been rumored for years. There are almost no single-story buildings left in the area, as is the case near The Showbox venue, which is fighting a high-rise development.

The Croc has already had a few lives. Under Dorgan the club closed in 2007 for financial struggles. It reopened in 2009 with a new management group, including Wakeling. The group remodeled, expanded into a slightly larger music room, added a balcony for all-ages shows and brought in a wood-fired pizza oven.