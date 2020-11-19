Editor’s Notebook: Giving thanks for Native arts in Seattle

So this week, some 40 years after I last set foot in the school, I looked it up. And discovered Alfarata was named after the fictional “Indian girl” in a hugely popular 1840s song, “The Blue Juniata” (covered in the 1930s by Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers). In the lyric, “bright Alfarata” walks along the Juniata River, which did in fact run through our town, singing an ode to an unnamed warrior.

It strikes me as odd to name a school after a character in a hit song (though attending Jolene High School would be pretty rad), but my point is that I had never thought to question the name until now. Commemorative occasions like Native American Heritage Month are a necessary reminder that we still have so much to learn. This week, Crosscut’s Manola Secaira has a story about how some Washington schools are teaching Native American history. The article includes a quiz — can you pass it?

The Northwest is steeped in Coast Salish culture, so the Crosscut arts and culture team has gathered a collection of ways to immerse yourself in Indigenous arts during the holiday season. While museums are temporarily closed again by the COVID-19 spike, contemporary Native art galleries Stonington and Steinbrueck are open and flush with new works.

Events such as the 2020 Indigenous Peoples Festival (Nov. 20-21) are bringing drag, hoop dance and Suquamish Tribe Song online, while radio play Changer and the Star People tells regional origin stories. There is plenty of outdoor art to be had, too, including a fun new series of art on signal boxes in Pioneer Square, featuring current Coast Salish takes on Dungeness crab, salmon, eagles and a “Walking Bear.” And for those in holiday shopping mode, we have ways to check off your list and support Native artists.