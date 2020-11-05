Editor’s Notebook: Northwest escapes from election anxiety

Thinking about time on a wider scale makes our current election madness feel like an infinitesimal blip in the grand scheme. That doesn’t mean it isn’t hugely important right now, but it does help unclench my jaw.

Also helpful: remembering that Art Saves — in some cases literally, as in a much-shared photo from the Netherlands this week, in which a metro train went off the rails 30 feet about the ground and was “caught” by the fluke of a whale-tail sculpture (must-see photos here!) . The 20-year-old sculpture, designed by architect Maarten Struijs, is named “Saved by the Whale’s Tail.”

Here in Seattle, we can only hope the undulating folds of architect Frank Gehry’s MoPOP might make the same catch, should the Monorail skip the tracks.

In less daring escapes, consider some of the art available this week. The Seagull Project is one of several local theater companies making a pandemic pivot to podcasts. The group recently released Time’s Signature, a new (free) audio collection of classic stories read by local actors, including the especially timely “One Friday Morning,” by writer Langston Hughes, read by Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako.

More sanctuary for the ears: The excellent Benjamin Hunter Quintet will perform original music reflecting the Black diaspora (Nov. 6, 7 p.m. $10-$15) as part of the ongoing Earshot Jazz Festival online. The Hillman City-based multi-instrumentalist tells Earshot that although live gigs have disappeared, the pandemic has given us one gift: time: “Time to be alone with ourselves. Time to reckon with that isolation. Time to embrace it.”

Something to consider before resuming your regularly scheduled election anxiety.

That Native Works notecard I inquired about, by the way, was an image of “Dukwebah,” or “the transformer” in Coast Salish legend, drawn by artist Cleo Keahna. I don’t know and can’t tell the story, but Sound Theatre is staging a radio play version, Changer (adapted by local storytellers Fern Naomi Renville and Roger Fernandes), later this month.

Until then, I’ll share the much-shortened summary provided by Native Works: “He transformed a group of people fighting, warring, pulling each others’ hair with the medicines we would use — sage, cedar, sweetgrass.... Dukwebah made kindness from cruelty and became a grandmother over time, pulling tides.”