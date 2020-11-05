Back then, visitors to Martyr Sauce (named for her daughter’s malapropism of “tartar sauce” and housed entirely in a stairway) were welcomed, on one side, by Waters’s 8-foot tall painting of seventh president and slaveholder Andrew Jackson wearing a pink metal collar.

“Pink is my protest color,” Waters says, sporting a bubblegum-hued dress that contrasts with her turquoise hair. “Everyone loves pink. Or hates it.”

Opposite Jackson in that inaugural installation was a huge yellow sign listing the ingredients of the mysterious Martyr Sauce: “Piss, Distilled Vinegar,” and less than 2% of “Irreverence, High Fructose Cough Syrup, Non Hydrogenated Snake Oil, Street (and/or) Book Smarts, White Privilege, Black Rage, Natural Flavor, Artificial Color.” (Below, the sign noted: “Made in a facility that processes deez nuts.”)

“The business was literally to take the piss,” Waters says, using the British expression meaning “mess with” or “poke fun at.” “If you’re an artist, like in any industry, there are things in place that are going to make you feel like you’re not doing it the right way,” she says. “ ‘These are the steps you're supposed to follow.’ And there are no steps you're supposed to follow.”

Martyr Sauce “doesn’t fit the same narrative as your typical white-box gallery,” Waters says. “Just my presence in Pioneer Square as a Black-run gallery, as a Black woman running these streets, is a whole other disruption.”

Ever since Waters arrived in Seattle’s predominantly white Pioneer Square gallery ecosystem (from Atlanta by way of Sicily and Richmond, Virginia), her trademark approach of shock and awe — with a sense of humor — has sent an electric current through the city’s art scene. Her underground gallery showcases work by local artists alongside her own enormous facsimiles of neon-hued hair extensions, pop-art-style giant replicas of pink toilet paper rolls and Bubblicious gum — and her (prepandemic) First Thursday openings felt like house parties.

This month, she’s taking her Seattle-tested recipe for Martyr Sauce to Bellevue, where she has curated an immersive, candy-colored show opening at Bellevue Arts Museum.

“Tariqa does not conform,” Seattle art world veteran Vivian Phillips, a personal friend of Waters, said via email. “She is not looking to fit into any mold, segment of the society or for any validation…. Seattle is a very clique-oriented city and that is often magnified in the arts community. There's a lot of perceived hierarchy. Tariqa is keenly aware of this, yet she is able to hold fast to [her] own pedigree and function through her own lens. She's so real!!! What you see is what you get, every time!”

The secret: Waters doesn’t take herself too seriously.

“With art conversations and cultural inclusion, it always has this serious tone,” Waters says. “Like, I don't know where the sense of humor went. I think Trump just sucked [out] every ounce of goodness that could possibly exist in this world.”