An artist and art teacher, Tirado is based in the “nation’s fruit basket,” where 50% of the population identifies as Latino or Hispanic and agricultural jobs account for more than a quarter of the region’s economy. Her linoleum block relief prints honor the people who harvest the produce many of us buy without much thought as to its origins.

Her series America’s Essential Workers (recently on view at Davidson Galleries) illustrates the arduous field work many Latinos withstand. Tirado, 30, says she dedicated the series to farmworkers “to appreciate and celebrate what they do for our valley, for our nation's economy and what they contribute to our community as well.”

In one image, a masked worker holds a basket overflowing with red apples. In another, workers hunch over produce in a field surrounded by mountains. Most of the prints are created in the black-and-white style that traces back to Tirado’s Mexican heritage.

Tirado is heavily influenced by the graphic print tradition that originated in early 20th century Mexico, when artists carved wood or linoleum blocks to share political messages via easily reproducible prints. In her own work, Tirado uses the same method to bring laborers to life, with detailed clothing textures or shadows on their faces as they pull in hops, berries and apples.

She has also used printmaking techniques to reenvision Lotería cards that reflect both her Pacific Northwest and Mexican American identity. “El Salmón” features a high-contrast sockeye, twisting and floating on a bold background. Another recent image, depicting a gloved teen working on a factory line, illustrated a ProPublica story concerning the large number of undocumented children working in suburban factories. This year, Seattle Print Arts awarded Tirado the prestigious Larry Sommers Fellowship, with which she intends to focus on illuminating the apple industry.

Like her artistic predecessors, Tirado uses her prints to share the stories of unsung workers. But she sees her role as an art teacher equally as vital.

Having graduated from the University of Washington in 2013 with a degree in interdisciplinary visual arts, Tirado now teaches at Union Gap School, a K-8 school in the Yakima Valley with fewer than 700 students, the majority of whom (80%) identify as Latino or Hispanic. By contrast, nearly 98% of teachers at the school identify as white. Tirado is the exception. As one of very few Mexican American teachers, she feels the same urgent need for Latino representation that guides her work as an artist.

Crosscut spoke with Tirado about the concept of a “Latino monolith” and the importance of highlighting some of the country’s most undervalued essential workers.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.