Bartell Drugs wants to give Seattle’s music scene a shot in the arm

“Shout out to all of my managers who let me leave early,” says Cohen, chuckling about his younger days. “That was a fantastic time to [see] so many amazing bands in small clubs that went on to sell out huge arenas and worldwide tours.”

But Cohen, 54, isn’t a grunge-era purist. He’s an enthusiast of all Seattle music. Before COVID-19, Cohen regularly went out to catch current local groups like Tacocat, Dude York, and Antonioni, and says the scene is as vibrant today as it was in the ’90s.

What is less certain is whether all this local talent will have a place to perform in the region — and a way to make a living — after the pandemic.

A Washington Nightlife and Music Association (WANMA) survey shows that in 2019, about half of Washington’s small, independent venues produced 10,157 shows, hosted 41,437 artists and paid $13.3 million directly to these artists. With the pandemic, that income — for the artists, and for independent venues essential to supporting them — has completely evaporated.

It’s so bleak that local venue owners have expressed concern that a big entertainment corporation like Live Nation may acquire and homogenize all of Seattle’s unique venues — or that all indie clubs will go dark for good. In fact, that same WANMA survey revealed that, without financial relief, 63% of independent Washington venues would close permanently by February 2021 — a mass extinction that would be catastrophic for local music and for the regional economy.

As a Bartell employee, Cohen knows something about changes in the regional economy. This past November, the local chain — founded in 1890, just five years after Washington became a state — announced that it would be purchased by national drugstore giant Rite Aid for $95 million. After local uproar over losing the legacy Northwest business, Bartell staff ensured customers that the company would retain its local leadership and continue to promote the “health and well-being of local communities.” This message is reiterated at Bartell stores all over the city, with seasonal marketing banners reading, “Celebrating 130 PNW Holidays.”

Now Cohen is combining this commitment to Northwest business with his passion for local music.