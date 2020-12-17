The Seattle roots of Chadwick Boseman’s final movie

Romero is pleased with the Netflix production, which is drawing excellent reviews and Oscar buzz. She’s deeply committed to seeing all the other Century Cycle plays filmed, too, with the same level of rigor and quality. (The next one may be The Piano Lesson, though the pandemic has complicated plans.)

From her home base in Seattle, where Wilson was a prominent but low-key local celebrity during his 15-year residence, Romero is also focused on education. “I’ve been speaking a lot about how important it is for actors to train, and train well for the Wilson plays,” she notes. “One avenue for that is the August Wilson Monologue Competition in high schools.”

The annual contest attracts teenage actors from around the U.S. who study and perform speeches from Wilson’s canon. The prize: appearing at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway. (The next Seattle semifinals, presented by Seattle Repertory Theatre, will likely be produced virtually, due to the pandemic.) Giving Voice, a new Netflix documentary film about the competition, is a worthy companion piece to Ma Rainey.

Romero is happy to see a new generation experience Wilson’s words and characters — not only those who may one day become professional actors, but also future audience members for his plays.

While Boseman didn’t have the opportunity to fully inhabit a Wilson character until the end of his career, he sensed the power of the playwright’s words even as a 10-year-old, when he heard that scene from Fences. “Filling one’s nostrils with the emotionally charged breath to recite an August Wilson monologue can be transformative,” he wrote in his LA Times piece.

What a gift it would have been to see this captivating and versatile actor go on to play other celebrated Wilson roles: blues singer Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton in Seven Guitars; or Boy Willie, obsessed with selling his family’s beloved heirloom in The Piano Lesson.

Reportedly undergoing chemotherapy while filming Ma Rainey, Boseman may have suspected this could be his last chance to bring to vivid life one of his idol’s indelible creations. Fortunately for us, he made the most of his last battle as a Wilson Warrior.