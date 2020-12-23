Andrea Lawson keeps her soaps simple. Wrapped in paper bands, her earth-toned MW Soapworks bars reflect the natural ingredients within (see: Lavender Woods, Eucalyptus Grove). Based in Bellingham, Lawson says that while COVID-19 restrictions have been tough on business, she’s grateful for the customers who have helped artisans ride out the pandemic wave. “You are feeding these entrepreneurs. You are feeding their families,” she wrote in a blog post. “And most importantly, you are giving them hope for another day.”

Rows of MW Soapworks loaves before cutting at Lawson’s solar-powered home studio in Bellingham. (MW Soapworks)

MW soaps have a minimalist vibe. How did you choose your aesthetic?

I am a firm believer that less is more. Over half of what you put on your skin gets absorbed into your bloodstream, so I keep my soaps as natural and simple as possible. The colors in my soaps are usually from the essential oils themselves or from clays or other natural colorants. I have always been fascinated with nature and helping people connect more with our planet.

Why are natural soaps a better option during the pandemic?

If you’re this far into the pandemic and are still using store-bought generic soap, do yourself a favor and find yourself a good bar of natural soap. When you make soap from scratch, a byproduct of the chemical process is glycerin. Glycerin is a humectant, which attracts moisture from the air to your skin. That’s why so many people comment on not needing as much lotion after switching to handmade soaps. Big companies extract the glycerin in order to use it as a filler in many other products, including their lotion formulas. In addition, I always “superfat” my soap recipes, which means I add a little extra oil for moisturizing benefit.

Which of your soaps seems most like 2020?

I’m not sure there is one soap that best represents the wild ride we have had this year, but the number of new soaps I have created this year certainly does! Going into 2020, I had planned out my [craft] show schedule well in advance. It was going to be my busiest year yet. Instead, all of my shows got canceled. I was of course disappointed but I decided to take the extra time as a silver lining. I really had creative freedom and time to experiment with new scent combos and recipes! I have since finalized over 17 new soaps this year, which is huge when you are doing everything from product development and research to packaging and marketing.

Which of your soaps best represent what we need most in 2021?

Clean Slate Soap. It is a simple white bar of soap adorned with a little bit of green color from French green clay along the top, scented with a blend of bergamot, eucalyptus, fir, rosemary and peppermint essential oils. When 2020 rolled around, everyone was talking about their high hopes for the new decade, and many people didn't see those come to fruition. I wanted this soap to [represent] leaving 2020 stresses and disappointments behind, learning from everything that we have been through together and growing stronger as a community.

Tell us about your Winter Solstice soap.

Solstices are a powerful time for reflection and celebration — honoring where you have been and where you are going. It is the darkest day of the year for us and a great time for reciting self-affirmations and setting goals for yourself. I made this a dark bar using activated charcoal ... and topped it with brushes of beautifully sparkling copper mica. Featuring orange, lavender, cedar wood, and sweet anise essential oils, it is a bar that smells warm and mysterious. I wanted a soap that would make quiet time alone in the bath feel like a break from the hurries and worries of this year.