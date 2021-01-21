Editor’s Notebook: The power of Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem

We saw it happen Wednesday, when 22-year-old Amanda Gorman read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden on the steps of the Capitol. Amid the star-studded roster, Gorman’s stirring performance was one of the only ones that brought those gathered on stage to their feet in spontaneous ovation. In six minutes, at a formal federal ceremony, the young woman demonstrated how art can crystallize the heft and hope of a historic moment with a few brilliant strokes.

“When day comes we ask ourselves / Where can we find light in this never-ending shade?”

Gorman welcomed us into her poem with a question that many have pondered in recent months, and then used the full power of arts to convey her answer — which, like the best art, hit both deeply personal and universal notes.

She stood at the podium as a living painting, a self-proclaimed “skinny Black girl” haloed in a fiery red headband and robed in incandescent yellow, her cheeks dusted with shimmer. Her gestures were balletic: gracefully choreographed to push back on “the belly of the beast,” to walk the fingers of one hand up the back of the other in time with “the hill we climb.” The cadence of her delivery was both theatrical and musical, mesmerizing by way of rhyming and emphasizing.

She not only recited her poem, she danced, sang and sculpted it.