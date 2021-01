Fifty years ago, Seattle was in the middle of a major economic crisis, the "Boeing Recession." Despite setbacks, the city made major progress in shaping the city we know today. We've faced tough times before the current pandemic and economic downturn and each time, the people of the Pacific Northwest have risen above the challenges. Join host Knute Berger for a special look at the grit and resilience of our region's history, told through the stories of the people and places that have faced adversity in the past, and the lessons learned for today.