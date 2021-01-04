Photos: How the pandemic reshaped our milestones in 2020

Quinceañera

As Evelyn Hernandez and her mother, Mariana, danced to “Mi Primer Amor” by Pesado (the same song Mariana danced to with her mom on her wedding day), they held each other, crying. This was not the celebration day they had imagined during the years of dreaming about Evelyn’s quinceañera.

“She’s [Mariana] always dreamed about it,” Evelyn said. “Me and my mom have always had those conversations about, ‘Oh, when you’re older, your quinceañera will have this, this and that.’ ”

Growing up in Mexico with little money, Mariana didn’t get a quinceañera. She said it was important to her to give her daughter something she never had herself. “It was something I looked forward to for a long time,” Mariana said in Spanish.