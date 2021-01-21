“It was better to pay for your children than to stay with them,” she writes in the early pages of the book.

“They put me up to live with my brother and left the country in a hurry. My father flew with a briefcase, so he could go to work as soon as he landed,” she writes.

With her brother largely absent, a ghostlike companion, Koh wilted. She struggled to eat, skipped school, dreamed of making herself vanish.

Her struggles contrasted with the often upbeat tone and “kiddie diction” of her mother’s letters, amplifying her pain. (Koh’s Korean was limited at the time, so her mother kept it straightforward.) “My pretty Eun Ji. You know to live all you can and always boldly, right?” she translates. “Eun Ji must be happy so Mommy can be happy.”

The process of translating these letters, Koh tells me during a recent phone interview from her West Seattle home, was “so, so hard — and at times unbearable.”

It wasn’t just an emotional challenge, says Koh, who also works as a literary translator. The work is political, too.

“Languages have their own history, and their histories have relationships with one another,” she says. Translating Korean into English is transforming a historically nondominant language into a historically dominant one. “What I'm doing as a translator is being aware of how much am I erasing the language from which I'm translating in order to have it as accessible and as seamlessly perfect and readable in the English.”

This “seamless” approach didn’t feel right for her mother’s letters. So Koh chose words that sound similar to their Korean counterparts and echoed the Korean cadence in English. “I wanted to translate [the letters] in a way that, even if you read the English, you're going to read the Korean because of the rhythm, the tempo,” she says. Koh also included scanned originals of the letters in the book, showing her mother’s neat handwriting and funny drawings, her parentheses with sometimes wrong English translations.

As her mom describes life in Korea, pleads for forgiveness and dispenses life lessons, one thing is remarkably absent: a response. During their nine years of separation, Koh never wrote back.

In a way, The Magical Language of Others is Koh responding all these years later to tell her side of the story — when she was alone in California, struggling with depression and an eating disorder, “barely at the surface,” as she put it during our interview.

Dancing proved a reprieve. At 17, Koh joined a Los Angeles-based professional hip-hop dance crew that competed statewide. “Being in a state of constant searching,” Koh recalls, “what the dance crew gave me was as close to family as possible at the time.”

Her dance dream ended abruptly when her grandmother Kumiko, who had partly raised her in the U.S., passed away. “I couldn't dance. I was so devastated with her death,” she says. “I had to go back to therapy and try and figure out what to do next. And that's sort of where poetry came in.”

A high school poetry class in a campus trailer (and a few teachers who recognized her talent) changed her life. She went on to earn a double master’s in translation and poetry at Columbia University in New York. Both, in a way, attempt the same feat: one for languages, the other for experiences and feelings.

“The language that I feel the most at home [in] is poetry,” Koh says. Not the Korean her parents spoke at home. Not the Japanese of her grandmother, which was somewhat of a forbidden language at home because of Japan’s violent history with Korea. And not English, the language she was pushed toward “for survival,” but still feels somewhat deficient in.

“Poetry doesn't demand grammar. It doesn't demand perfect English,” she explains. “Poet and memoirist Cathy Park Hong talks about how so many poets with bad English gravitate toward poetry because poetry lets you speak, express yourself fully and completely without the fear of faltering like you might have in English.”