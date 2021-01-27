Snoqualmie Tribe’s latest leap: Native blankets, made in Seattle

Gong has been set on creating a Native-owned alternative for wool blankets since 2010. In 2015, Eighth Generation became the first Native-owned business to offer wool blankets, according to the company.

Gong says that in the past, he has received some pushback for producing overseas (which the company will continue to do, even with its own facility in play). But he says it points to a double standard: Eighth Generation is just doing business like any other company. “Sometimes there’s a greater expectation of a Native-owned business to be making things by hand,” Gong says.

He’s been trying to escape this outdated stereotype since Eighth Generation’s early years. “When people imagine a Native company, they imagine a small company, the aunties weaving,” he says. “They’re focused on Native people being craftspeople, not entrepreneurs building a thriving business.”

But, he adds, “by using cutting-edge technology to produce textiles in-house, we're sort of meeting this expectation halfway and then bringing it to where we want to be, which is that our Native-owned brand can be a global success.”

Ironically, the pandemic-induced shutdown this spring helped the company realize this was possible. After the tribe decided to temporarily close the Pike Place Market store, sales tanked briefly before soaring again online a few weeks later. (Staff has grown from 9 to 15 people.)

Gong attributes the increased interest in part to four years of “divisive politics” and this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, all of which has nudged consumers to reflect on their values and support creators of color. It’s happening not just at Eighth Generation. More people are shopping online for art from Indigenous creators across North America.

“It sort of gave us a kick in the butt to think bigger and think more globally about how we tell the story of our brand and where we put our resources,” Gong says.

Telling that story is his forté. He deftly hammers on the points he wants to make and delivers sound bites that seem at once rehearsed and completely sincere. During our visit, Gong insists I watch Eighth Generation’s new “brand awareness video.” Later, he proudly unfurls a large blanket that says, in large white and red letters on a black background: “This blanket was made by Native People in Seattle, Washington.” He knows it’s an irresistible photo op.

But the David and Goliath story Gong likes to tell rings true. Eighth Generation’s path was laden with institutional barriers, “the same sort of limitations that are consistent throughout Indian country,” he notes.

He didn’t start with generational wealth or business knowledge and never took out any loans, he stresses. The seed money for the company was what he saved from community workshops and his speaking engagements.

The innovation and creativity required to overcome structural inequality runs through the veins of the company, and the art they sell. “In Native communities, a lot of our art styles are based in the fact that we had limited resources for hundreds of years,” Gong says, as he shows me one of John Isaiah Pepion’s black and sandstone “Mountain" scarves. “In John’s community, from the Plains region, the only paper that they had to illustrate on was the hand-me-down ledgers from the Indian agents who worked in the community.… That’s what is represented here with the linework.”

Gong has an expression for this; a spin on “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

“Our ancestors were given flour, water and salt, and they came up with something beautiful: fry bread,” he says. “That’s the analogy I always use: We took what we had, what was available to us — and we combined it with our own tenacity and vision.”

The sound of a roll-up door rattles through the warehouse as it retracts, allowing a shaft of sunlight to stream in and illuminate the concrete floor. As we move outside to talk, Gong explains that his role as CEO is changing from day-to-day management to big-picture development and planning.

Soon, a bigger warehouse. Collaborations that will “drastically increase the profile of our small Native-owned business,” as Gong puts it. Bigger blankets and, maybe one day, in-house apparel. I’m reminded of something Gong said during our first phone call: “This is just the beginning.”