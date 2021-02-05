ArtSea: Northwest museums are reopening (again!)

I’ll be honest, despite my eagerness for the arts to get back in action, my initial reaction to the loosened restrictions was less “Woot!” than “What?” We’ve been living in limbo for so long, it doesn’t seem possible that we’re ready to move beyond our Groundhog Day existence. Nonetheless, museums, theaters and concert halls are now permitted to reopen at 25% capacity. (Galleries have been open at 25% since summertime.)

If you’re feeling déjà vu, yes, we’ve been in Phase 2 before: After closing with the onset of the coronavirus in March, museums were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in late August. Many did so in September and October, only to be closed down in November, as infections increased. During that previous, brief reopening period, I secured a timed ticket, donned my most securely fitting mask and headed to Bellevue Arts Museum to check out Yellow No. 5, a group show curated by Seattle artist Tariqa Waters.

Christopher Paul Jordan's "Untitled (Leg)" in the group show 'Yellow No. 5' at Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM)

I remember a moment, somewhere in the middle of the State Route 520 bridge, when I thought, “Should I be doing this?” But when I arrived at BAM I felt very much OK. I encountered only a handful of other visitors in the lofty building, giving me the impression of having an exclusive pass.

One image from that show has stayed with me since the fall: Tacoma artist Christopher Paul Jordan’s painting “Untitled (Leg),” which features a realistically rendered leg and foot, outfitted in dark blue jeans and a basketball shoe. It’s positioned as if someone is sitting on an industrial paint bucket in a warehouse, except that the other leg, and the rest of the body, is mysteriously absent. But the existing leg is doing what it can, serving up art under extremely unusual circumstances. All of that is to say, I’ll be gearing up and heading out again for museum reopenings: the sequel.