ArtSea: An otherworldly woman is enthroned at the University of Washington

“It’s almost like a third eye, like a portal,” said Shamim M. Momin, when I spoke with the Henry Art Gallery director of curatorial affairs. “It feels magical and interacts with the environment.” Momin was part of the UW public art committee that brought Mutu’s sculpture into the school’s collection. Originally commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, “The Seated IV” is one of four sister sculptures Mutu made in 2019 for temporary installation inside the dramatic architectural niches of The Met’s façade — spaces that, remarkably, had never been filled since the building’s construction in 1902.

Mutu says she created the seated figures (which as a group are called The New Ones, will free Us) while thinking about caryatids, the goddess forms used in ancient Greek architecture as building supports. In a video for The Met, she also talks about the caryatid stools used in African sculpture across the continent: “You see these women either kneeling or sitting, sometimes holding a child, as well as holding up the seat of the king.” She sought to recall such figures, but to remove the weight of the world from their shoulders. “How do I use this figure to change this conversation?” she pondered. The result was four free-standing (rather, free-sitting) women imbued with an extraterrestrial presence.

I would argue that installing “The Seated IV” on a university campus carries Mutu’s mission even further. (It also marks a return trip, as the sculptures were cast at Walla Walla Foundry before heading to NYC.) At the Met, the figures were nearly dwarfed by the building’s imposing Beaux Arts façade with towering columns. They were tucked into the niches at high remove. On the UW campus, positioned near the new Hans Rosling Center for Population Health, the single figure at sidewalk level feels like a massive and mighty guardian. “You can have a direct encounter … with this strong representation of womanness,” Momin said. “Over time she’ll become a familiar protective figure.”